DRAIN
Monday, June 28
North Douglas School District Budget Hearing, Regular Board Meeting and Organizational Meeting — 6:30 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. Also held virtually, meeting info available at northdouglas.k12.or.us. 541-836-2223.
OAKLAND
Monday, June 28
Oakland Historic Preservation Commission Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., City Hall Council Chamber, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
YONCALLA
Monday, June 28
Yoncalla City Council Budget Committee Meeting — 7 p.m., City Hall, 2640 Eagle Valley Road. 541-849-2152.
Tuesday, June 29
Yoncalla City Council Meeting — 7 p.m., City Hall, 2640 Eagle Valley Road. 541-849-2152.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
