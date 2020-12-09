CAMAS VALLEY
Monday, Dec. 14
Camas Valley Fire Department Board Meeting — 5 p.m., 142 Burma Road, Camas Valley. 541-430-2486.
CANYONVILLE
Wednesday, Dec. 9
Canyonville South Umpqua Fire Board — 7 p.m., Fire Hall, 400 N. Main St., Canyonville. 541-680-3118.
DAYS CREEK
Wednesday, Dec. 9
Days Creek Charter School Board of Directors — 6 p.m., held virtually: meet.google.com/aqf-wnch-awp. Phone numbers: 559-418-0448; pin: 816 782 552#. 541-825-3296.
ELKTON
Thursday, Dec. 10
Elkton City Council — 8:30 a.m., held virtually. Email billing97436@gmail.com for meeting information. 541-584-2547.
GREEN
Monday, Dec. 14
Green Sanitary District — 6:30 p.m., 3879 Old Highway 99 S. 541-679-7191.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Dec. 15
Myrtle Creek Urban Renewal Agency — 5:10 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chambers, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
Myrtle Creek City Council — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chambers, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Wednesday Dec. 9
Oakland Board of Education Executive Session — 6:30 p.m., held virtually. 541-459-4341.
Oakland Board of Education Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., held via Zoom. Link available at www.oakland.k12.or.us. Second public comment to allynne.gurule@oakland.k12.or.us. 541-459-4341.
Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors Meeting — 7:30 p.m., Oakland Fire Station, 117 SE Third St. 541-459-4213.
REEDSPORT
Tuesday, Dec. 15
City of Reedsport Traffic Safety Advisory Committee — 11 a.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
RIDDLE
Monday, Dec. 14
Riddle City Council — 7 p.m., Riddle City Hall Council Chambers, 647 First Ave. 541-874-2571 or coriddle@frontiernet.net
Wednesday, Dec. 16
Riddle School District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., held virtually. Visit www.riddleschooldistrict.com for meeting info. 541-874-3131.
ROSEBURG
Wednesday, Dec. 9
Douglas County Dog Advisory Control Board — 6 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 310, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4449.
Thursday, Dec. 10
Roseburg Public Works Commission Meeting — 3:30 p.m., held electronically. Accessible to the public at www.facebook.com/cityofroseburg. Send public comment to pwd@cityofroseburg.org. 541-492-6700.
Friday, Dec. 11
Douglas County Fair Board — 11:30 a.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds Cascade Hall, 2110 SW Frear St., Roseburg. Masks are required. 541-440-4394.
SUTHERLIN
Wednesday, Dec. 9
Fair Oaks Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors — 6 p.m., Main Station, 6522 Nonpareil Road, Sutherlin. The public is welcome. 541-459-9802.
Monday, Dec. 14
Sutherlin City Council — 7 p.m., Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave., Sutherlin. Also available electronically, visit www.cityofsutherlin.com for meeting details. 541-459-2856.
WINSTON
Wednesday, Dec. 9
Winston-Dillard School District Board — 7 p.m., McGovern Elementary School Room 25, 600 NW Elwood St., Winston. 541-679-3000.
Tuesday, Dec. 15
Winston-Dillard Water District Board of Commissioners — 5:30 p.m., 121 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. Available to public by dialing 978-5000, enter #554571. 541-679-8467.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
