CAMAS VALLEY
Monday, Feb. 11
Camas Valley Fire District Board of Directors — 4 p.m., Camas Valley Fire Station, 261 Main Camas Road. 541-445-2188.
CANYONVILLE
Wednesday, Feb. 13
Canyonville South Umpqua Fire Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Fire Hall, 400 N. Main St., Canyonville. 541-680-3118.
DAYS CREEK
Monday, Feb. 11
Douglas County School District #15 Board of Directors — 6:15 p.m., Days Creek Charter School, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway. 541-825-3296.
ELKTON
Thursday, Feb. 14
Elkton City Council — 8:30 a.m., Elkton City Hall, 366 First St. 541-584-2547.
GLIDE
Tuesday, Feb. 12
Glide Water Association — 6 p.m., Glide Community Center, 20062 N. Umpqua Highway. 541-496-3614.
GREEN
Monday, Feb. 11
Green Sanitary District — 6:30 p.m., 3879 Old Highway 99 S. 541-679-7191.
OAKLAND
Monday, Feb. 11
Oakland Board of Education — 7 p.m., Oakland Elementary Library, 499 NE Spruce St., Oakland. 541-459-4341.
Wednesday, Feb. 13
Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 7:30 p.m., Oakland Fire Station, 117 SE Third St. 541-459-5427.
Friday, Feb. 15
Oakland Library Advisory Board Special Work Meeting — 6 p.m., Oakland Library, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
RIDDLE
Monday, Feb. 11
Riddle City Council Executive Session — 6:30 p.m., Riddle City Hall Council Chamber, 647 First Ave. 541-874-2571.
Riddle City Council Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Riddle City Hall Council Chamber, 647 First Ave. 541-874-2571.
ROSEBURG
Monday, Feb. 11
Douglas County Transportation District Board of Directors — 5:30 p.m., VFW, 1127 Walnut St., Roseburg. 541-440-6500.
Roseburg City Council Special Meeting — 6:30 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Planning commission interviews. 541-492-6866.
Roseburg City Council Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6866.
Wednesday, Feb. 13
Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse, Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
Solid Waste Advisory Committee — 3 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 310, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4485.
Roseburg Urban Sanitary Authority Board of Directors — 4 p.m., Board Room, 1297 NE Grandview Drive, Roseburg. 541-672-1551.
Umpqua Community College Board of Education — 4:30 p.m., Bonnie J Ford Health, Nursing & Science Center Room 100, Umpqua Community College, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. 541-440-4622.
Thursday, Feb. 14
Roseburg Public Works Commission — 3:30 p.m., City Hall Third Floor Conference Room, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6730.
SUTHERLIN
Monday, Feb. 11
Sutherlin City Council — 7 p.m., Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-2856.
Sutherlin School District 130 Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Administration Office, 531 E. Central Ave. 541-459-2228.
Wednesday, Feb. 13
Fair Oaks Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors — 6 p.m., Main station, 6522 Nonpareil Road, Sutherlin. 541-459-9802.
TRI CITY
Wednesday, Feb. 13
Tri City Water & Sanitary Authority Board of Directors — 6:30 p.m., 215 N. Old Pacific Highway. 541-863-5276.
WINSTON
Monday, Feb. 11
Winston Parks Board — 6:30 p.m., Winston City Hall, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.
Tuesday, Feb. 13
Winston-Dillard Water District Special meeting — 5:30 p.m., Winston-Dillard Water District, 121 NW Douglas Blvd. 541-679-8467.
