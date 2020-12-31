ELKTON
Wednesday, Jan. 6
City of Elkton Technical Advisory Committee Public Workshop — 6 p.m., held via Zoom. Contact 541-584-2547 or billing97436@gmail.com for meeting info or public comment.
GLIDE
Wednesday, Jan. 6
Glide Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors Meeting — 6 p.m., Fire Station, 18910 N. Umpqua Highway. Attendees must wear a face covering and maintain 6 foot social distancing. Space is limited. 541-496-0224.
OAKLAND
Monday, Jan. 4
Oakland Public Library Board — 6 p.m., held via Zoom with public attendance option at 637 NE Locust St., Oakland. Physical distancing standards will be followed. Email libraryclerk.oaklandcitylibrary@gmail.com for Zoom meeting info. 541-459-4531.
REEDSPORT
Monday, Jan. 4
Reedsport City Council Work Session — 6 p.m., held via Zoom. Meeting info available at www.bit.ly/38sU6kf. 541-271-3603.
Reedsport Urban Renewal Agency — 7 p.m., held via Zoom. Meeting info available at www.bit.ly/38sU6kf. 541-271-3603.
Reedsport City Council — 7:15 p.m., held via Zoom. Meeting info available at www.bit.ly/38sU6kf. Submit public comments to chalstead@cityofreedsport.org. 541-271-3603.
ROSEBURG
Wednesday, Jan. 6
Roseburg Parks Commission — 8:15 a.m., held electronically. Public access available at www.facebook.com/cityofroseburg. Email public comments to pwd@cityofroseburg.org. 541-492-6700.
Umpqua Community College Board of Education Retreat — 1 p.m., held electronically. Livestream available at www.facebook.com/umpquacc. 541-440-4622.
Umpqua Community College Board of Education Executive Session — 1:30 p.m., held electronically. 541-440-4622.
TENMILE
Monday, Jan. 4
Tenmile Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 6 p.m., Tenmile Rural Fire Department station, 158 Reston Road. All welcome at meetings. 541-679-4629.
TILLER
Tuesday, Jan. 5
The Tiller Rural Fire District Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Tiller Fire Hall, 27598 Tiller Trail Highway. The public is welcome. 541-825-3837.
