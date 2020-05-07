CAMAS VALLEY
Monday, May 11
Camas Valley Fire Department Board — 5 p.m., 142 Burma Road. 541-430-2486.
ELKTON
Monday, May 11
Elkton School District No. 34 School Board — 7 p.m., virtual meeting. Email Melissa.Whitley@elkton.k12.or.us for meeting link and to submit comments by 1 p.m. May 11.
GREEN
Monday, May 11
Green Sanitary District – 6:30 p.m., 3879 Old Highway 99 S. Method of holding meeting to be determined. 541-679-7191. gsd.specialdistrict.org.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, May 12
Myrtle Creek Park Commission — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Wednesday, May 13
Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors – 7:30 p.m., Oakland City Hall, 637 Locust St. 541-459-5427.
RIDDLE
Monday, May 11
Riddle City Council — 7 p.m., Riddle Community Center, 123 Parkside St. 541-874-2571 or coriddle@frontiernet.net.
ROSEBURG
Monday, May 11
Umpqua Public Transportation District Board of Directors — 5:30 p.m., 3076 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Meeting available via Zoom at www.bit.ly/2YyaTiz, Meeting ID: 880 8349 6607; password: 258575. By phone: +16699009128,,8808349660#,,1#,258575# US. 541-440-6500.
Tuesday, May 12
City of Roseburg and Roseburg Urban Renewal Agency Budget Committee — 6 p.m., held electronically. Can be accessed at www.bit.ly/3dqmYKC, on Charter’s PEG Channel 191 and on the city’s Facebook page. Public comment can be submitted to the Budget Officer, City of Roseburg, 900 SE Douglas, Roseburg, Oregon 97470, or by email to info@cityofroseburg.org by 4 p.m. May 12. 541-492-6866.
SUTHERLIN
Tuesday, May 12
Sutherlin Urban Renewal Agency — 6:30 p.m., Sutherlin Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave. 541-459-2856.
Calapooia Fire District Budget Committee — 7 p.m., Calapooia Fire District Station, 1120 Highway 138 W. 541-673-5503.
{br class=”Apple-interchange-newline” /}SUTHERLIN
Monday, May 11
Sutherlin Urban Renewal Agency — 6:30 p.m., Sutherlin Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave. 541-459-2856.
Sutherlin City Council — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave. 541-459-2856.
Tuesday, May 12
Calapooia Fire District Budget Committee — 7 p.m., Calapooia Fire District Station, 1120 Highway 138 W. 541-673-5503.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.