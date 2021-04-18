DAYS CREEK
Monday, April 19
Days Creek Rural Fire District Budget Committee Meeting — 6 p.m., Days Creek Rural Fire Department Fire Hall, 11450 Tiller Trail Highway. 541-825-3216.
GLIDE
Wednesday, April 21
Glide School Board Executive Session — 6 p.m., Glide High School Library, 18990 N. Umpqua Highway. 541-496-3521.
Glide School Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Glide High School Library, 18990 N. Umpqua Highway. 541-496-3521.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, April 20
Myrtle Creek City Council — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
REEDSPORT
Wednesday, April 21
Reedsport Main Street Program — 4:30 p.m., us02web.zoom.us/j/765213317. 541-271-3603.
Port of Umpqua Budget Meeting — 6 p.m., Port of Umpqua Annex, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
Port of Umpqua — 7 p.m., Port of Umpqua Annex, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
RIDDLE
Wednesday, April 21
Riddle School District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., District Office Board Room, 401 First Ave. Social distancing and PPE guidelines will be followed. 541-874-3131.
ROSEBURG
Monday, April 19
Umpqua Public Transportation District Regular Board of Directors Meeting — 5:30 p.m., held via Zoom. Meeting info available at umpquatransit.com. 541-671-3691.
Tuesday, April 20
Roseburg Library Commission — 4 p.m., held electronically. Public access available at www.facebook.com/cityofroseburg. 541-492-6700.
Douglas County Fire District No. 2 Board of Directors — 5:30, held electronically. Contact 541-673-5503 for meeting info.
Wednesday, April 21
Douglas County Fair Board — 7 a.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds Cascade Hall, 2110 SW Frear St., Roseburg. Masks are required. 541-440-4394.
Roseburg Historic Resource Review Commission — 3:30 p.m., held electronically. Public access available at www.facebook.com/cityofroseburg. 541-492-6700.
Douglas Soil and Water Conservation District — 5 p.m., 2741 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-378-3535.
Roseburg Public Schools Budget Committee — 6 p.m., held via Zoom. Meeting info available at www.roseburg.k12.or.us. 541-440-4027.
SUTHERLIN
Monday, April 19
Sutherlin School District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Middle School Activity Center, 649 E. Fourth Ave. 541-459-2228.
TENMILE
Monday, April 19
Tenmile Rural Fire District Board Meeting — 6 p.m., Tenmile RFD station, 158 Reston Road. All welcome at meetings. 541-679-4629.
WINSTON
Monday, April 19
Winston City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.
Tuesday, April 20
Winston-Dillard Water District Board of Commissioners — 5:30 p.m., Winston-Dillard Water District, 121 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. Teleconferencing also available. 541-679-8467.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
