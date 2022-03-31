Glide Rural Fire Protection District Budget Committee Meeting — 6 p.m., Glide Fire Station, 18910 N. Umpqua Highway. Regular board meeting to follow. Attendees may choose to wear a face covering. 541-496-0224.
OAKLAND
Monday, April 4
Oakland Library Board Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., Upstairs Meeting Room No. 2, 637 NE Locust St., Oakland. Physical distancing standards will be followed. Zoom option available. 541-459-4531.
REEDSPORT
Monday, April 4
Reedsport City Council Meeting — 6 p.m., City Council Chambers, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. Also available via Zoom at bit.ly/2ZxU9eb and via teleconference at 1-253-215-8782; meeting ID: 882 5865 9119; passcode: 095949. 541-271-3603.
TENMILE
Monday, April 4
Tenmile Rural Fire District Board of Directors Budget Committee Meeting — 6 p.m., Tenmile RFD station, 158 Reston Road. A regular business meeting will follow. All welcome at meetings. 541-679-4629.
TILLER
Tuesday, April 5
Tiller Rural Fire District Monthly Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Tiller Fire Hall, 27598 Tiller Trail Highway. The public is welcome. 541-825-3834.
WINSTON
Monday, April 4
Winston City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. Teleconferencing available at 541-672-9421; access code 300502. 541-679-6739.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
