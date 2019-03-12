CANYONVILLE
Wednesday, Mar. 13
Canyonville South Umpqua Fire Board — 7 p.m., Fire Hall, 400 N. Main St., Canyonville. 541-680-3118.
ELKTON
Thursday, Mar. 14
Elkton City Council — 8:30 p.m., Elkton City Hall, 366 First St., Elkton. 541-584-2547.
GLENDALE
Wednesday, Mar 13
Glendale School District No. 77 — 6 p.m., Glendale School District Office, 10598 Azalea-Glen Road. 541-832-1801.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Mar. 19
Myrtle Creek City Council — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St., Myrtle Creek. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Wednesday, Mar. 13
Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 7:30 p.m., Oakland Fire Station, 117 SE Third St. 541-459-5427.
Thursday, Mar. 14
Oakland City Council Special Open Meeting — 5 p.m., Oakland City Hall, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
ROSEBURG
Wednesday, Mar. 13
Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
Roseburg Urban Sanitary Authority Board of Directors — 4 p.m., RUSA Board Room, 1297 NE Grandview Drive, Roseburg. 541-672-1551.
Umpqua Community College Board of Education — 4 p.m. executive session, 4:30 p.m. regular meeting, Bonnie J Ford Health, Nursing & Science Center Room 100, Umpqua Community College, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. 541-440-4622.
Fair Oaks Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors — 6 p.m., 6522 Nonpareil Rd., Sutherlin. 541-459-9802.
Roseburg Public Schools Board — 6 p.m., 1419 NW Valley View Drive, Roseburg. 541-440-4014.
Thursday, Mar. 14
Roseburg Public Works Commission — 3:30 p.m., City Hall Council Chamber, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6730.
Tuesday, Mar. 19
Douglas County Museum Advisory Committee — 4 p.m., Douglas County Museum, 123 Museum Drive, Rosburg. 541-957-7007.
Roseburg Library Commission — 4 p.m., Roseburg Public Library Ford Room, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. 541-492-6700.
TENMILE
Monday, Mar. 18
Tenmile Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 6 p.m., 158 Reston Road, Tenmile. 541-679-4629.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
