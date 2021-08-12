GREEN
Thursday, Aug. 12
Green Area Water & Sanitary Authority Regular Board Meetin — 5 p.m., 4336 Old Highway 99 S., Roseburg. 541-679-6451.
LOOKINGGLASS
Tuesday, Aug. 17
Lookingglass Olalla Water Control District Monthly Meeting — 9 a.m., held via on Zoom. 541-430-2161 or 541-680-6702.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Aug. 17
Myrtle Creek City Council — 5:30 p.m., City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St., Myrtle Creek. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Monday, Aug. 16
Oakland Planning Commission — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
ROSEBURG
Thursday, Aug. 12
Roseburg Public Works Commission Meeting — 3:30 p.m., held electronically. Accessible to the public at facebook.com/cityofroseburg. Send public comment to pwd@cityofroseburg.org. 541-492-6700.
Tuesday, Aug. 17
Douglas County Historic Resource Review Committee Public Meeting — 3 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Justice Building Room 103. 541-440-4289.
Board of Directors of Douglas County Fire District No. 2 Regular Board Meeting — 5:30 p.m., DCFD No. 2 Fire Station 655, 6000 Garden Valley Road, Roseburg. Current state regulations and mask measures will be enforced. 541-673-5503.
SUTHERLIN
Thursday, Aug. 12
Sutherlin Parks Advisory Committee — 7 p.m., Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett St., Sutherlin. 541-459-2856.
Monday, Aug. 16
Sutherlin Urban Renewal Agency Meeting — 6:30 p.m., bit.ly/3yGNhrh. 541-459-2856.
Sutherlin City Council — 7 p.m., bit.ly/3yGNhrh. 541-459-2856.
Sutherlin School District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Middle School Activity Center, 649 E. Fourth Ave. 541-459-2228.
Tuesday, Aug. 17
Sutherlin Planning Commission Public Hearing — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett St. 541-459-2856.
WINSTON
Tuesday, Aug. 17
Winston-Dillard Water District Board of Commissioners — 5:30 p.m., 121 NW Douglas Blvd. Contact office for telecom code. 541-679-8467.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
