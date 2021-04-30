GLIDE

Wednesday, May 5

Glide Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors Meeting and Budget Hearing — 6:30 p.m., Glide Fire Station, 18910 N. Umpqua Highway. 541-496-0224.

OAKLAND

Monday, May 3

Oakland Public Library Board — 6 p.m., Oakland City Hall, 637 NE Locust St. Physical distancing standards will be followed. Also available via Zoom. Contact libraryclerk.oaklandcitylibrary@gmail.com for meeting info. 541-459-4531.

Tuesday, May 4

Oakland City Council Regular Meeting — 6:30 p.m., Oakland City Hall, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.

REEDSPORT

Monday, May 3

Port of Umpqua Executive Session — 1 p.m., Port Business Center, 1877 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.

ROSEBURG

Monday, May 3

Roseburg Planning Commission — 7 p.m., held via Zoom. Public access also at www.facebook.com/cityofroseburg or www.bit.ly/3cguRoM. Public comment can be emailed to cdd@cityofroseburg.org. 541-492-6750.

Tuesday, May 4

Douglas County Historic Resource Review Committee — 3 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Justice Building Room 103, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4289.

Wednesday, May 5

Roseburg Public Schools Budget Committee — 6 p.m., held via Zoom. Meeting info available at www.bit.ly/3e0eFZb. 541-440-4014.

Thursday, May 6

Committee for Citizen Involvement Public Meeting — 3 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Justice Building Room 103, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4289.

TILLER

Tuesday, May 4

Tiller Rural Fire District Board and Budget Committee Meeting — 7 p.m., Tiller Fire Hall, 27598 Tiller Trail Highway. The public is welcome. 541-825-3837.

WINSTON

Monday, May 3

Winston City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.

Agenda Guidelines

Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com.

Information: 541-957-4218.

