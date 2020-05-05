CAMAS VALLEY
Monday, May 11
Camas Valley Fire Department Board — 5 p.m., 142 Burma Road. 541-430-2486.
DAYS CREEK
Tuesday, May 5
Douglas County School District No. 15/Days Creek Charter School Budget Committee — 5 p.m. Meeting link will be posted to www.dayscreek.k12.or.us. 541-825-3296.
GLIDE
Wednesday, May 6
Glide Rural Fire Protection District Budget Committee — 6 p.m., held by phone and online. To connect by phone 978-990-5000; access Code: 601032. To connect by smartphone or computer: www.bit.ly/2ViEQBd; meeting ID: glidefireboardmeeting. Submit written communications by email to glidefire@glidefire.org. 541-496-0224.
GREEN
Monday, May 11
Green Sanitary District – 6:30 p.m., 3879 Old Highway 99 S. Method of holding meeting to be determined. 541-679-7191. gsd.specialdistrict.org.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, May 5
Myrtle Creek City Council — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
Tuesday, May 12
Myrtle Creek Park Commission — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Tuesday, May 5
Oakland City Council — 7 p.m., Oakland City Hall, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
Wednesday, May 6
City of Oakland Budet Committee — 7 p.m., Oakland City Hall, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
ROSEBURG
Wednesday, May 6
Roseburg Urban Sanitary Authority Budget Committee — Noon, Roseburg Urban Sanitary Authority’s Administrative Office, 1297 NE Grandview Drive, Roseburg. 541-672-1551.
Monday, May 11
Umpqua Public Transportation District Board of Directors — 5:30 p.m., 3076 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Meeting available via Zoom at www.bit.ly/2YyaTiz, Meeting ID: 880 8349 6607; password: 258575. By phone: +16699009128,,8808349660#,,1#,258575# US. 541-440-6500.
Tuesday, May 12
Roseburg Urban Renewal Agency Budget Committee — 7 p.m., held electronically. Can be accessed at www.cityofroseburg.org, on Charter’s PEG Channel 191 and on the city’s Facebook page. Public comment can be submitted to the Budget Officer, City of Roseburg, 900 SE Douglas, Roseburg, Oregon 97470, or by email to finance@cityofroseburg.org by 4 p.m. May 11. 541-492-6866.
City of Roseburg Budget Committee — 6 p.m., held electronically. Can be accessed at www.cityofroseburg.org, on Charter’s PEG Channel 191 and on the city’s Facebook page. Public comment can be submitted to the Budget Officer, City of Roseburg, 900 SE Douglas, Roseburg, Oregon 97470, or by email to finance@cityofroseburg.org by 4 p.m. May 11. 541-492-6866.
SUTHERLIN
Tuesday, May 12
Calapooia Fire District Budget Committee — 7 p.m., Calapooia Fire District Station, 1120 Highway 138 W. 541-673-5503.
TILLER
Tuesday, May 5
Tiller Rural Fire District Budget Committee — 7:30 p.m., Tiller Fire Hall, 27598 Tiller Trail Highway. Public is welcome. 541-825-3837.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
