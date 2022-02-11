CAMAS VALLEY
Monday, Feb. 14
Camas Valley Fire Department Board Meeting — 5 p.m., 142 Burma Road, Camas Valley. 541-430-2486.
Thursday, Feb. 17
Camas Valley School District Board of Directors Work Session — 7 p.m., Camas Valley Charter School Room 21, 197 Main Camas Road. Also available electrically at bit.ly/3gFrKIa. Submit public comment to jeanine.dever@camasvalley.k12.or.us. 541-445-2131.
DAYS CREEK
Monday, Feb. 14
Days Creek Rural Fire District Board of Directors Meeting — 6 p.m., DCRFD Fire Hall, 11450 Tiller Trail Highway, Days Creek. Public is welcome; call for Zoom instructions. 541-825-3216.
Douglas County School District No. 15 Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., Days Creek Charter School Room 215, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway. 541-825-3296.
ELKTON
Monday, Feb. 14
Elkton School District Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Elkton Grade School Gymnasium, 15656 State Highway 38. Also via Zoom; meeting info and agenda available at elkton.k12.or.us. 541-584-2228 ext. 200.
GLIDE
Wednesday, Feb. 16
Glide School Board Executive Session — 6:30 p.m., Glide High School Library, 18990 N. Umpqua Highway. Per ORS 332.061 Student Expulsion. 541-496-3521.
Glide School Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Glide High School Library, 18990 N. Umpqua Highway. 541-496-3521.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Feb. 15
Myrtle Creek City Council Meeting — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
REEDSPORT
Monday, Feb. 14
Reedsport City Council Special Session — 2 p.m., bit.ly/2ZxU9eb. Connect via phone at 1-253-215-8782; meeting ID: 882 5865 9119; passcode: 095949. 541-271-3603.
Wednesday, Feb. 16
Port of Umpqua Work Session — 6 p.m., Port of Umpqua Annex, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
Port of Umpqua Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Port of Umpqua Annex, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
RIDDLE
Monday, Feb. 14
Riddle City Council Regular Meeting — 6 p.m. Riddle City Hall Council Chambers, 647 First Ave. 541-874-2571 or coriddle647@gmail.com.
Wednesday, Feb. 16
Riddle School District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., 401 First Ave., Riddle. Held in person following social distancing and PPE guidelines. 541-874-3131.
ROSEBURG
Monday, Feb. 14
Douglas County Emergency Medical Services Committee — 2 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Justice Building Room 103, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4289.
Umpqua Public Transportation District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m., 3076 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Also available via Zoom at bit.ly/3rub5gJ. 541-671-3691.
Roseburg City Council Work Study — 6 p.m., held electronically. Public access via bit.ly/2WtMdpt or facebook.com/cityofroseburg. Submit public comment to 541-492-6866 or info@cityofroseburg.org.
Roseburg City Council Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., held electronically. Public access via bit.ly/2WtMdpt or facebook.com/cityofroseburg. Submit public comment to 541-492-6866 or info@cityofroseburg.org.
Tuesday, Feb. 15
Roseburg Library Commission — 4 p.m., held electronically. Public access available at facebook.com/cityofroseburg. Public comment should be emailed to kwiley@cityofroseburg.org. 541-492-6700.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
Douglas County Fire District No. 2 Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m., held virtually. Contact 541-673-5503 for meeting information.
Wednesday, Feb. 16
Douglas County Fair Board — 7 a.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds Cascade Hall, 2110 SW Frear St., Roseburg. 541-440-4394.
Thursday, Feb. 17
Douglas County Planning Commission Public Meeting — 6 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4289.
SUTHERLIN
Monday, Feb. 14
Sutherlin City Council Meeting — 7 p.m., Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave., Sutherlin. Also available via Zoom at bit.ly/3Je1bG7. 541-459-2857.
Sutherlin School District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Sutherlin High School Library/Activity Center, 500 E. Fourth Ave. 541-459-2228.
WINSTON
Wednesday, Feb. 16
Winston-Dillard Water District Board of Commissioners Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m., 121 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. Contact office for telecom code. 541-679-8467.
Winston Planning Commission — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd. Also available via teleconference: 541-672-9421; access code 300502. 541-679-6739.
