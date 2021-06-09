CAMAS VALLEY

Monday, June 14

Camas Valley Fire Department Budget Special Board Meeting — 5 p.m., 142 Burma Road, Camas Valley. Regular board meeting will follow special board meeting. 541-430-2486.

CANYONVILLE

Wednesday, June 9

Canyonville South Umpqua Fire District Public Meeting — 6 p.m., Fire Hall, 400 N. Main St., Canyonville. 541-670-3810.

DAYS CREEK

Wednesday, June 9

Days Creek Charter School Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., Days Creek Charter School Room 215, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway. 541-825-3296.

ELKTON

Thursday, June 10

Elkton City Council Regular Meeting — 8:30 a.m., Elkton City Hall, 366 First St. 541-584-2547.

Elkton Budget and State Revenue Sharing Hearing — 8:45 a.m. Elkton City Hall, 366 First St. 541-584-2547.

Monday, June 14

Elkton School District Budget Hearing — 7 p.m., Elkton High School Library, 739 River Road. elkton.k12.or.us. 541-584-2228 ext. 200.

Elkton School District Regular Board Meeting — 7:10 p.m. or immediately following the Budget Hearing, Elkton High School Library, 739 River Road. elkton.k12.or.us. 541-584-2228 ext. 200.

GREEN

Monday, June 14

Green Sanitary District Regular Board of Directors Meeting — 6:30 p.m., 3879 Old Highway 99 S. 541-679-7191.

KELLOGG

Wednesday, June 9

Kellogg Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Leonard Hall Station No. 2, 14641 Tyee Road, Umpqua. 541-459-1548.

MYRTLE CREEK

Tuesday, June 15

Myrtle Creek Urban Renewal Agency — 5 p.m., Myrtle Creek Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.

Myrtle Creek City Council — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.

OAKLAND

Wednesday, June 9

Oakland School District Board of Education Executive Session — 6 p.m., Oakland High School, 521 NE Spruce St. 541-459-4341.

Oakland School District Board of Education Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Oakland High School, 521 NE Spruce St. 541-459-4341.

Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 7:30 p.m., Oakland Fire Station, 117 SE Third St. 541-459-4213.

REEDSPORT

Wednesday, June 9

Reedsport Parks and Beautification Committee — 3 p.m., City Hall Conference Room, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.

ROSEBURG

Wednesday, June 9

Douglas Soil and Water Conservation District — 5 p.m., 2741 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-391-1921.

Thursday, June 10

Roseburg Public Works Commission Meeting — 3:30 p.m., held electronically. Accessible to the public at facebook.com/cityofroseburg. Send public comment to pwd@cityofroseburg.org. 541-492-6700.

Monday, June 14

Umpqua Public Transportation District Board of Directors Meeting — 5:30 p.m., 3076 NE Diamond Lake Blvd, Roseburg. Also held electronically, meeting info available at umpquatransit.com. Meeting includes budget hearing. 541-671-3691.

SUTHERLIN

Wednesday, June 9

Fair Oaks Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors — 6 p.m., main station, 6522 Nonpareil Road, Sutherlin. The public is welcome. 541-459-9802.

Tuesday, June 15

Sutherlin Planning Commission Meeting — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave. Also available via Zoom. Contact j.chartier@ci.sutherlin.or.us or 541-459-2856 ex. 234 for meeting info.

WINSTON

Tuesday, June 15

Winston-Dillard Water District Board of Commissioners Budget Hearing and Regular Board Meeting — 5:30 p.m., 121 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-8467.

Agenda Guidelines

Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.

Information: 541-957-4218.

