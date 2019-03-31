GLIDE

Wednesday, Apr. 3

Glide Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Glide Fire Station, 18910 N. Umpqua Highway. 541-496-0224.

MYRTLE CREEK

Tuesday, Apr. 2

Myrtle Creek City Council — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.

OAKLAND

Monday, Apr. 1

Oakland Library Advisory Board — 6 p.m., City Hall, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.

Tuesday, Apr. 2

Oakland City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.

REEDSPORT

Monday. Apr. 1

Reedsport City Council — 6 p.m. meet and greet, 7 p.m. regular session. 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.

ROSEBURG

Monday, Apr. 1

City of Roseburg Planning Commission — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 900 SE Douglas Ave. 541-492-9700.

Wednesday, Apr. 3

City of Roseburg Parks and Recreation Commission — 8:15 a.m., City Hall Third Floor Conference Room, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6730.

Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.

TILLER

Tuesday, Apr. 2

Tiller Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 7:30 p.m., Tiller Fire Hall, 27598 Tiller Trail Highway. 541-825-3837.

WINSTON

Monday, Apr. 1

Winston City Council Public Hearing — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd. 541-679-6739.

Agenda Guidelines

Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.

Info: 541-957-4218.

