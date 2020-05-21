ELKTON
Tuesday, May 26
Elkton School District Budget Committee — 6 p.m., held electronically. Contact Melissa.Whitley@elkton.k12.or.us or 541-584-2228 ext. 226 by 1 p.m. May 26 with public comment or request the link to the meeting.
Elkton School District Special Board Meeting — 7:15 p.m., held electronically. Contact Melissa.Whitley@elkton.k12.or.us or 541-584-2228 ext. 226 by 1 p.m. May 26 with public comment or request the link to the meeting.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, May 26
Myrtle Creek Planning Commission — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Wednesday, May 27
Oakland Public Library Special Meeting — 6 p.m., 637 NE Locust St and via Zoom. 541-459-4521.
RIDDLE
Wednesday, May 27
City of Riddle Budget Committee — 6 p.m., Riddle Community Center, 125 Parkside St. 541-874-2571.
ROSEBURG
Thursday, May 21
Phoenix Charter School Board — 5 p.m., via Zoom. Visit www.bit.ly/2zRFEo5 for meeting information. Members of the public may submit their input in advance by emailing clindsey@roseburgphoenix.com prior to noon May 21.
SUTHERLIN
Tuesday, May 26
Sutherlin School District Budget Committee — 6 p.m., Sutherlin High School Library, 500 E. Fourth Ave. 541-459-2228.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
