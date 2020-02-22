DAYS CREEK
Monday, Feb. 24
Douglas County School District No. 15 Board of Directors Executive Session — 6 p.m., Days Creek Charter School Room 215, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway. Session closed to the public. 541-825-3296.
DRAIN
Monday, Feb. 24
North Douglas School District Board Meeting and Executive Session — 6:30 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. Executive sessions closed to the public. 541-836-2223.
ELKTON
Monday, Feb. 24
Elkton Charter Council — 6 p.m., Elkton High School Library, 739 River Road. 541-584-2228. www.elkton.k12.or.us.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Myrtle Creek Planning Commission — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Monday, Feb. 24
Oakland Historic Preservation Commission — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
REEDSPORT
Monday, Feb. 24
Reedsport Planning Commission Public Hearing — 6 p.m., City Council Meeting Room, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
ROSEBURG
Monday, Feb. 24
Douglas County Board of Commissioners Department Head Work Session — 8:30 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 219, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
Roseburg City Council — 7-9 p.m., City Hall Council Chamber, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6700.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Douglas County Fair Board — 7 a.m., 2110 SW Frear St., Rsoeburg. 541-957-7010.
Roseburg Public Schools Policy Committee — 10-11:30 p.m., District Office Conference Room, 1419 NW Valley View Drive, Roseburg. 541-440-4014.
Umpqua Public Transportation District Special Board of Directors Meeting/Workshop — 5:30 p.m., 3076 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. 541-440-6500.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
Umpqua Community College Board of Education Special Meeting — Noon, Umpqua Community College HNSC 101, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. 541-440-4622.
Solid Waste Advisory Committee — 2:30 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 310, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4487.
SUTHERLIN
Monday, Feb. 24
Sutherlin Library Advisory Board — 4:30 p.m., Sutherlin Library, 210 E. Central Ave. 541-459-2856.
Sutherlin City Council Workshop — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave. 541-459-2856.
