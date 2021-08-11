GREEN
Thursday, Aug. 12
Green Area Water & Sanitary Authority Regular Board Meetin — 5 p.m., 4336 Old Highway 99 S., Roseburg. 541-679-6451.
KELLOGG
Wednesday, Aug. 11
Kellogg Rural Fire District Monthly Board of Directors Meeting — 7 p.m., Leonard Hall Station No. 2, 14641 Tyee Road, Umpqua. 541-459-1548 or armstrongsuzi@gmail.com.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Aug. 17
Myrtle Creek City Council — 5:30 p.m., City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St., Myrtle Creek. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Wednesday, Aug. 11
Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors Meeting — 7:30 p.m., Oakland Fire Station, 117 SE Third St. 541-459-5427.
Monday, Aug. 16
Oakland Planning Commission — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
ROSEBURG
Wednesday, Aug. 11
Roseburg Public Schools Board — 6 p.m., held electronically. Meeting info available at roseburg.k12.or.us. 541-440-4027.
Thursday, Aug. 12
Roseburg Public Works Commission Meeting — 3:30 p.m., held electronically. Accessible to the public at facebook.com/cityofroseburg. Send public comment to pwd@cityofroseburg.org. 541-492-6700.
SUTHERLIN
Wednesday, Aug. 11
Fair Oaks Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors — 6 p.m., main station, 6522 Nonpareil Road, Sutherlin. The public is welcome. 541-459-9802.
Calapooia Fire District Meeting — 7 p.m., Calapooia Fire Station, 1120 Highway 138 W. 541-459-2856.
Thursday, Aug. 12
Sutherlin Parks Advisory Committee — 7 p.m., Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett St., Sutherlin. 541-459-2856.
Tuesday, Aug. 17
Sutherlin Planning Commission Public Hearing — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett St. 541-459-2856.
WINSTON
Wednesday, Aug. 11
Winston-Dillard School Board Regular Meeting: — 7 p.m., McGovern Elementary School Room 25, at 600 NW Elwood St. 541-679-3000.
Tuesday, Aug. 17
Winston-Dillard Water District Board of Commissioners — 5:30 p.m., 121 NW Douglas Blvd. Contact office for telecom code. 541-679-8467.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
