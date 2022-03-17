Glide Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors Meeting and Executive Session — 6:30 p.m., Glide Fire Station, 18910 N. Umpqua Highway. Executive Session per ORS 192.660.2(i). Attendees may choose to wear a face covering. 541-496-0224.
LOOKINGGLASS
Tuesday, March 22
Lookingglass Olalla Water Control District Monthly Meeting — 9 a.m., Lookingglass Grange, 7426 Lookingglass Road, Roseburg. 541-680-6702 or brranchlreb@gmail.com
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, March 22
Myrtle Creek Planning Commission — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Monday, March 21
Oakland Planning Commission Regular Monthly Meeting — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St., Oakland. 541-459-4531.
Winston City Council — 7 p.m., Winston City Hall, 201 NW Douglas Blvd. Face coverings now optional. Teleconferencing available at 541-672-9421; access code 300502. 541-679-6739.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
