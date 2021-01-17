DRAIN
Tuesday, Jan. 19
North Douglas School District Special Board Meeting — 6:30 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. Virtual meeting link posted at www.northdouglas.k12.or.us. 541-836-2223.
GLIDE
Wednesday, Jan. 20
Glide School Board Meeting – 7 p.m., Glide High School Library, , 18990 N. Umpqua Highway. 541-496-3521.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Jan. 19
Myrtle Creek City Council — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Tuesday, Jan. 19
Oakland Parks Commission — 7 p.m., Oakland City Hall, 637 NE Locust St., Oakland. 541-459-4531.
Wednesday, Jan. 20
Oakland City Council Special Open Meeting — 6 p.m., Oakland City Hall, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
REEDSPORT
Wednesday, Jan. 20
Port of Umpqua — 7 p.m., Port of Umpqua Annex, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
RIDDLE
Wednesday, Jan. 20
Riddle School District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., District Office Board Room, 401 First Ave. Social distancing and PPE guidelines will be followed. 541-874-3131.
ROSEBURG
Monday, Jan. 18
Douglas Soil and Water Conservation District — 9 a.m., 2741 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-378-3535.
Tuesday, Jan. 19
Douglas County Industrial Development Board — 10:30 a.m., held via Zoom. Space limited. Contact 541-672-6728 ext. 308 or b.medeiros@ccdbusiness.com for meeting information.
Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians Special Transportation Advisory Committee Meeting — 11:30 a.m., held virtual. Contact Thomas Cook at 541-677-5575 ext. 5246 for meeting info.
Umpqua Public Transportation District Regular STIF Committee Meeting — 1 p.m., 3076 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Also available via Zoom, visit umpquatransit.com for meeting info. 541-671-3691.
Roseburg Library Commission — 4 p.m., held electronically. Public access available via www.facebook.com/cityofroseburg. 541-492-6700.
Douglas County Dog Advisory Control Board — 6 p.m., Douglas County Sheriff’s Office (Justice Building) Room 210, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-4404449.
Wednesday, Jan. 20
Douglas County Fair Board — 7 a.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds Cascade Hall, 2110 SW Frear St., Roseburg. Masks are required. 541-440-4394.
City of Roseburg Historic Resource Review Commission — 3:30 p.m., held electronically. Available to the public at www.facebook.com/cityofroseburg. Submit public comment to cdd@cityofroseburg.org. 541-492-6700.
SUTHERLIN
Tuesday, Jan. 19
City of Sutherlin Planning Commission Meeting — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave. Also held virtually. Contact j.chartier@ci.sutherlin.or.us or 541-459-2856, ext. 234 for meeting info.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices.
Information: 541-957-4218.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.