CAMAS VALLEY
Monday, Dec. 9
Camas Valley Fire Department Board — 5 p.m., 261 Main Camas Road. 541-430-2486.
DAYS CREEK
Wednesday, Dec. 11
Days Creek Charter School K-12 Board of Directors — 6 p.m., Days Creek Charter School Room 215, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway. 541-825-3296.
ELKTON
Monday, Dec. 9
Elkton School District School Board — 7 p.m., Elkton High School Library, 739 River Road. Agenda available at www.elkton.k12.or.us. 541-584-2228, ex. 226.
GLIDE
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Glide Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Fire Station, 18910 N. Umpqua Highway. 541-496-0224.
GREEN
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
Green Sanitary District — 6:30 p.m., 3879 Old Highway 99 S. Regular meeting. 541-679-7191.
KELLOGG
Wednesday, Dec. 11
Kellogg Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Leonard Hall Station No. 2, 14641 Tyee Road, Umpqua. 541-459-7911.
OAKLAND
Wednesday, Dec. 11
Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 7:30 p.m., Oakland Fire Station, 117 SE Third. 541-459-5427.
REEDSPORT
Tuesday, Dec. 10
City of Reedsport Traffic Safety Advisory Committee — 11 a.m., City Hall Conference Room, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
RIDDLE
Monday, Dec. 9
Riddle City Council — 7 p.m., Riddle City Hall Council Chambers, 647 First Ave. 541-874-2571 or coriddle@frontiernet.net.
ROSEBURG
Monday, Dec. 9
Douglas County Board of Commissioners Department Head Work Session — 8:30 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 219, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
Roseburg City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chamber, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6866.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
SUTHERLIN
Monday, Dec. 9
Sutherlin City Council Regular Meeting and Workshop — 7 p.m., Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-2856.
WINCHESTER BAY
Thursday, Dec. 5
Salmon Harbor Management Committee — 2 p.m., Salmon Harbor Marina Office, 100 Ork Rock Road, Winchester Bay. 541-271-3407, ext. 304.
