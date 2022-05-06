DAYS CREEK
Monday, May 9
Douglas County School District No. 15 Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., Days Creek Charter School Room 215, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway. 541-825-3296.
Douglas County School District No. 15 Board of Directors Budget Committee Meeting — 7:15 p.m., Days Creek Charter School Room 215, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway. 541-825-3296.
ELKTON
Monday, May 9
Elkton School District Budget Committee Meeting — 6 p.m., Elkton High School Library, 739 River Road. Agenda available at elkton.k12.or.us. 541-584-2228 ext. 200.
Elkton School Board Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Elkton High School Library, 739 River Road. Agenda available at elkton.k12.or.us. 541-584-2228 ext. 200.
Thursday, May 12
Elkton City Council Meeting — 8:30 p.m., Elkton City Hall, 366 First St. 541-584-2547.
Elkton City Council Budget Committee Meeting — 8:45 a.m., Elkton City Hall, 366 First St. 541-584-2547.
GLIDE
Wednesday, May 11
Glide School District Work Session — CANCELLED
OAKLAND
Monday, May 9
Oakland Library Board Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., Oakland City Hall Upstairs Meeting Room No. 2, 637 NE Locust St. Physical distancing standards will be followed; Zoom option available. 541-459-4531.
Wednesday, May 11
Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors Meeting — 7:30 p.m., Oakland City Hall, 637 Locust St. 541-459-4213.
REEDSPORT
Wednesday, May 11
Reedsport Parks & Beautification Committee and City Tree Board — 3 p.m., City Hall Conference Room, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
Reedsport School Board Meeting — 6:30 p.m., Reedsport School District Office Boardroom, 100 Ranch Road. Also available virtually at bit.ly/3Kwbt4T or bit.ly/3HS7RbJ. Agenda available at reedsport.k12.or.us. 541-271-3656 ex. 103.
RIDDLE
Monday, May 9
Riddle City Council — 6 p.m., Riddle City Hall Council Chambers, 647 First Ave. coriddle647@gmail.com or 541-874-2571.
ROSEBURG
Monday, May 9
Umpqua Public Transportation Budget Committee Meeting — 3 p.m., 3076 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Also available via Zoom at bit.ly/38R9jzf. 541-671-3691.
Umpqua Public Transportation District Board of Directors Regular Meeting and Budget Hearing — 5:30 p.m., 3076 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Also available via Zoom at bit.ly/3w6BDpo. 541-671-3691.
Roseburg City Council Special Meeting — 6:30 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Virtual access at bit.ly/2WtMdpt or facebook.com/cityofroseburg. City councilor interviews. 541-492-6866.
Roseburg City Council Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Virtual access at bit.ly/2WtMdpt or facebook.com/cityofroseburg. 541-492-6866.
Tuesday, May 10
Roseburg Budget Committee Meeting — 6 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Livestream available at cityofroseburg.org and facebook.com/cityofroseburg. 541-492-6866.
Roseburg Urban Renewal Agency Budget Committee Meeting — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Livestream available at cityofroseburg.org and facebook.com/cityofroseburg. 541-492-6866.
Wednesday, May 11
Roseburg Urban Sanitary Authority — 4 p.m., 1297 NE Grandview Drive, Roseburg. Also available via Zoom; meeting info and agenda at rusa-or.org. 541-672-1551.
SUTHERLIN
Monday, May 9
Sutherlin Urban Renewal Budget Presentation — 6:30 p.m., Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave., Sutherlin. Also available via Zoom at bit.ly/3Fjjjhe. 541-459-2857.
Sutherlin Budget Presentation — 6:45 p.m., Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave., Sutherlin. Also available via Zoom at bit.ly/3Fjjjhe. 541-459-2857.
Sutherlin City Council Meeting — 7 p.m., Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave., Sutherlin. Also available via Zoom at bit.ly/3Fjjjhe. 541-459-2857.
Sutherlin School District Budget Committee Meeting — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Administration Office, 531 E. Central Ave. 541-459-2228.
YONCALLA
Tuesday, May 10
Yoncalla City Council Meeting — 7 p.m., 2640 Eagle Valley Road. 541-849-2152.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
