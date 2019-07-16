CAMAS VALLEY
Thursday, July 18
Camas Valley School District 21 Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Camas Valley Charter School Community Resource Center, 197 Main Camas Road. 541-445-2131.
DRAIN
Monday, July 22
North Douglas School District No. 22 Board of Directors — 6:30 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. 541-836-2223.
GARDINER
Tuesday, July 16
Gardiner Sanitary District Board of Directors — 6 p.m., Gardiner Fire Hall Community Room, 208 Marsh St., Gardiner. 541-271-4321.
GLENDALE
Wednesday, July 17
Glendale School Board — 6 p.m., Glendale School District Office, 10498 Azalea-Glen Road. 541-832-1761.
GLIDE
Wednesday, July 17
Glide School Board — 7 p.m., Glide High School Library, 18990 N. Umpqua Highway. 541-496-3521.
LOOKINGGLASS
Tuesday, July 16
Lookingglass Olalla Water Control District — 9 a.m., Lookingglass Grange, 7426 Lookingglass Road. 541-680-6702.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, July 16
Myrtle Creek City Council — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Wednesday, July 17
Oakland City Council Special Open Meeting — 6 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St., Oakland. 541-459-4531.
REEDSPORT
Wednesday, July 17
Port of Umpqua — 7 p.m., Port Annex Building, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
Monday, July 22
Reedsport Planning Commission Public Hearing — 6 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
ROSEBURG
Tuesday, July 16
Douglas County Fire District No. 2 Board of Directors — 5:30 p.m., Fire Station 655, 6000 Garden Valley Road, Roseburg. 541-673-5503.
Wednesday, July 17
Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Room 216, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Agenda available at www.co.douglas.or.us. 541-440-4201.
Roseburg Public Schools Building and Sites Committee — 11:30 a.m., board room, 1419 NW Valley View Drive, Roseburg. 541-440-4014.
City of Roseburg Historic Resource Review Commission — 3:30 p.m., City Hall Third Floor Conference Room, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6877.
Thursday, July 18
MedCom Ambulance Authority Board of Directors — Noon, Cities Ambulance’s administrative conference room, 1290 NE Cedar St., Roseburg. 541-673-5503.
Douglas County Planning Commission — 7 p.m., Room 216, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4289.
Friday, July 19
City of Roseburg Economic Development Commission — 3:30 p.m., Roseburg City Hall Third Floor Conference Room, 900 SE Douglas Ave. 541-492-6700.
Monday, July 22
Douglas County Board of Commissioners Work Session — 8:30 a.m., Room 219, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Agenda available at www.co.douglas.or.us. 541-440-4201.
Roseburg City Council Executive Session — 6 p.m., City Hall Council Chamber, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6866.
Roseburg City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chamber, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6866.
Tuesday, July 23
Roseburg Library Commission — 4 p.m., Roseburg Public Library Ford Room, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. 541-492-7051.
SUTHERLIN
Tuesday, July 16
City of Sutherlin Planning Commission — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave. 541-459-2856.
WINCHESTER BAY
Thursday, July 18
Salmon Harbor Management Committee — 2:30 p.m., Salmon Harbor Marina, 100 Ork Rock Road, Winchester Bay.
WINSTON
Tuesday, July 16
Winston Dillard Water District Board of Commissioners — 5:30 p.m., 121 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. Executive Session 192.660 (2)(I). 541-679-8467.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
