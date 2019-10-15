CAMAS VALLEY
Thursday, Oct. 17
Camas Valley School District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Camas Valley School Community Resource Center, 197 Main Camas Road. 541-445-2131.
CANYONVILLE
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Canyonville South Umpqua Fire Board — 7 p.m., Fire Hall, 400 N. Main St., Canyonville. 541-680-3118.
GLENDALE
Wednesday, Oct. 16
Glendale School District — 6 p.m., Glendale School District Office, 10598 Azalea-Glen Road. 541-832-1761.
GLIDE
Wednesday, Oct. 16
Glide School Board — 7 p.m., Glide High School Library, 18990 N. Umpqua Highway. 541-496-3521.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Myrtle Creek City Council — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Myrtle Creek Planning Commission — 7 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Wednesday, Oct. 16
Oakland City Council Special Open Meeting — 6 p.m., Oakland City Hall, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
REEDSPORT
Wednesday, Oct. 16
Port of Umpqua — 7 p.m., Port of Umpqua Annex, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
RIDDLE
Wednesday, Oct. 16
Riddle School District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., District Office Board Room, 401 First St., Riddle. 541-874-3131.
ROSEBURG
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Douglas County Fire District No. 2 Board of Directors — 5:30 p.m., DCFD#2 Fire Station 655, 6000 Garden Valley Road, Roseburg. 541-673-5503.
Wednesday, Oct. 16
Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Room 216, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Agenda available at www.co.douglas.or.us. 541-440-4201.
City of Roseburg Historic Resource Review Commission — 3:30 p.m., Roseburg City Hall Third Floor Conference Room, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6700.
Roseburg Public Schools Administration & Personnel Committee — 4-5:15 p.m., Administrative Office Board Room, 1419 NW Valley View Drive, Roseburg. 541-440-4015.
Roseburg Public School Board — 6 p.m., Administrative Office Board Room, 1419 NW Valley View Drive, Roseburg. 541-440-4015.
Thursday, Oct. 17
Douglas County Parks Advisory Board — 9 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-957-7001.
MedCom Ambulance Authority Board of Directors — Noon, Bay Cities Ambulance’s Administrative Conference Room, 1290 NE Cedar St., Roseburg. 541-673-5503.
Douglas County Planning Commission — 6 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4289.
Douglas Education Service District — 6:30 p.m., Douglas Education Service District, 1409 Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg, 541-440-4777.
Monday, Oct. 21
Douglas County Board of Commissioners Work Session — 8:30 a.m., Room 219, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Agenda available at www.co.douglas.or.us. 541-440-4201.
WINSTON
Wednesday, Oct. 16
City of Winston Planning Commission Workshop — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd. 541-679-6739.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.