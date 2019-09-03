CAMAS VALLEY
Monday, Sept. 9
Camas Valley Fire Department Board — 5 p.m., 261 Main Camas Road.
DAYS CREEK
Wednesday, Sept. 4
Days Creek Charter School Board of Directors — 6 p.m., Days Creek Charter School Room 215, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway. 541-825-3296.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Sept. 3
Myrtle Creek City Council — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Tuesday, Sept. 3
Oakland City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
REEDSPORT
Monday, Sept. 9
Reedsport City Council Work Session — 6 p.m., City Council Chambers, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
Reedsport City Council — 7 p.m., City Council Chambers, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
ROSEBURG
Wednesday, Sept. 4
City of Roseburg Parks and Recreation Commission — 8:15 a.m., City Hall Third Floor Conference Room, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6730.
Roseburg Public Schools Curriculum & Instruction Committee — 2 p.m., Central Office Board Room, 1419 NW Valley View Drive, Roseburg. 541-440-4016.
Roseburg Public Schools Board Work Session — 3 p.m., Administrative Office Board Room, 1419 NW Valley View Drive, Roseburg. 541-440-4015.
Monday, Sept. 9
Douglas County Board of Commissioners Work Session — 8:30 a.m., Room 219, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Agenda available at www.co.douglas.or.us. 541-440-4201.
Douglas County Transportation District — 5:30 p.m., 1127 Walnut St., Roseburg. Public hearing to consider changing name of district. 541-440-6500.
Roseburg City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chamber, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6866.
TILLER
Tuesday, Sept. 3
Tiller Rural Fire District Board — 7:30 p.m., Tiller Fire Hall, 27598 Tiller Trail Highway. Public is welcome. 541-825-3837.
WINSTON
Tuesday, Sept. 3
Winston City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.
YONCALLA
Tuesday, Sept. 3
Yoncalla Parks and Recreation — 7 p.m., Yoncalla Community Center, 400 Main St. 541-315-0608.
