GREEN
Tuesday, June 29
Green Sanitary District and Roberts Creek Water District Special Joint Board of Trustees Meeting — 5:30 p.m., 4336 Old Highway 99 S. 541-679-7191 or 541-679-6451.
Thursday July 1
Green Area Water & Sanitary Authority Board of Directors Special Board Meeting — 12:30 p.m., 4336 Old Highway 99 S. 541-679-6451.
WINSTON
Tuesday, July 6
Winston City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.
YONCALLA
Tuesday, June 29
Yoncalla City Council Meeting — 7 p.m., City Hall, 2640 Eagle Valley Road. 541-849-2152.
Wednesday, June 30
Yoncalla City Council Workshop – 9 a.m., City Hall, 2640 Eagle Valley Road. 541-849-2152.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
