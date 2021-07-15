LOOKINGGLASS
Tuesday, July 20
Lookingglass Olalla Water Control District Monthly Meeting — 9 a.m., Lookingglass Grange, 7426 Lookingglass Road, Roseburg. Mask required if not vaccinated. 541-680-6702 or brranchlreb@gmail.com
OAKLAND
Monday, July 19
Oakland Planning Commission — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
REEDSPORT
Wednesday, July 21
Port of Umpqua — 7 p.m., Port of Umpqua Annex, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
RIDDLE
Wednesday, July 21
Riddle School District Board of Directors Regular Board Meeting — 7 p.m., 401 First Ave., Riddle. 541-874-3131.
ROSEBURG
Thursday, July 15
Douglas County Planning Commission — 6 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4289.
Wednesday, July 21
Douglas County Fair Board — 7 a.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds Cascade Hall, 2110 SW Frear St., Roseburg. 541-440-4394.
Umpqua Community College Board of Education Executive Session — 4:30 p.m., Tapʰòytʰaʼ Hall Room 15, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. 541-440-4622.
WINSTON
Tuesday, July 20
Winston-Dillard Water District Board of Commissioners — 5:30 p.m., 121 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-8467.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.