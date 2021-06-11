CAMAS VALLEY
Monday, June 14
Camas Valley Fire Department Budget Special Board Meeting — 5 p.m., 142 Burma Road, Camas Valley. Regular board meeting will follow special board meeting. 541-430-2486.
DAYS CREEK
Monday, June 14
Douglas County School District No. 15 Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., Days Creek Charter School Room 215, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway. Also available virtually, link available at dayscreek.k12.or.us. 541-825-3296.
ELKTON
Monday, June 14
Elkton School District Budget Hearing — 7 p.m., Elkton High School Library, 739 River Road. elkton.k12.or.us. 541-584-2228 ext. 200.
Elkton School District Regular Board Meeting — 7:10 p.m. or immediately following the Budget Hearing, Elkton High School Library, 739 River Road. elkton.k12.or.us. 541-584-2228 ext. 200.
GREEN
Monday, June 14
Green Sanitary District Regular Board of Directors Meeting — 6:30 p.m., 3879 Old Highway 99 S. 541-679-7191.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, June 15
Myrtle Creek Urban Renewal Agency — 5 p.m., Myrtle Creek Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
Myrtle Creek City Council — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
REEDSPORT
Wednesday, June 16
Port of Umpqua — 7 p.m., Port Annex Building, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
RIDDLE
Monday June, 14
The Riddle City Council Regular Meeting and Budget Hearing — 6 p.m., Riddle City Hall Council Chambers, 647 First Ave. 541-874-2571 or coriddle647@gmail.com
Wednesday, June 16
Riddle School District Board of Directors Regular Board Meeting — 7 p.m., 401 First Ave. The meeting will be held in-person following social distancing and PPE guidelines. 541-874-3131.
ROSEBURG
Monday, June 14
Umpqua Public Transportation District Board of Directors Meeting — 5:30 p.m., 3076 NE Diamond Lake Blvd, Roseburg. Also held electronically, meeting info available at umpquatransit.com. Meeting includes budget hearing. 541-671-3691.
Roseburg City Council Special Meeting — 6:30 p.m., held electronically. Public access via bit.ly/2WtMdpt or facebook.com/cityofroseburg. 541-492-6866.
Roseburg City Council Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., held electronically. Public access via bit.ly/2WtMdpt or facebook.com/cityofroseburg. Submit public comment to info@cityofroseburg.org. Roseburg Urban Renewal Agency Board Meeting will immediately follow council meeting. 541-492-6866.
Tuesday, June 15
Douglas County Fire District No. 2 Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m., DCFD#2 Fire Station 653, 2830 Melrose Road, Roseburg. Current State of Oregon required social distancing and mask measures will be enforced at public meetings. 541-673-5503.
Wednesday, June 16
Douglas County Fair Board — 7 a.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds Cascade Hall, 2110 SW Frear St., Roseburg. 541-440-4394.
Thursday, June 17
Douglas County Planning Commission Public Meeting — 6 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4289.
SUTHERLIN
Monday, June 14
Sutherlin Urban Renewal Agency — 6:45 p.m., Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave., Sutherlin. Also available virtually at ci.sutherlin.or.us. 541-459-2856.
Sutherlin City Council Meeting — 7 p.m., Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave., Sutherlin. Also available virtually at ci.sutherlin.or.us. 541-459-2856.
Sutherlin School District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Middle School Activity Center, 649 E. Fourth Ave. 541-459-2228.
Tuesday, June 15
Sutherlin Planning Commission Meeting — 7 p.m., Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave., Sutherlin. Also available via Zoom. Contact j.chartier@ci.sutherlin.or.us or 541-459-2856 ex. 234 for meeting info.
WINSTON
Tuesday, June 15
Winston-Dillard Water District Board of Commissioners Budget Hearing and Regular Board Meeting — 5:30 p.m., 121 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-8467.
Wednesday, June 16
Winston-Dillard School Board Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., McGovern Elementary School Room 25, 600 NW Elwood St. 541-679-3000.
YONCALLA
Wednesday, June 16
Yoncalla City Council — 9 a.m., Yoncalla City Hall, 2640 Eagle Valley Road. 541-849-2152.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date.
Information: 541-957-4218.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.