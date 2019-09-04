CAMAS VALLEY
Monday, Sept. 9
Camas Valley Fire Department Board — 5 p.m., 261 Main Camas Road.
DAYS CREEK
Wednesday, Sept. 4
Days Creek Charter School Board of Directors — 6 p.m., Days Creek Charter School Room 215, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway. 541-825-3296.
ELKTON
Monday, Sept. 9
Elkton School Board Special and Regular Meetings — 5 p.m., Elkton High School Library, 739 River Road. 541-584-2228.
GREEN
Monday, Sept. 9
Green Sanitary District — 6:30 p.m., 3879 Old Highway 99 S. 541-679-7191.
REEDSPORT
Monday, Sept. 9
Reedsport City Council Work Session — 6 p.m., City Council Chambers, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
Reedsport City Council — 7 p.m., City Council Chambers, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
Tuesday, Sept. 10
City of Reedsport Traffic Safety Advisory Committee — 11a.m., City Hall Conference Room, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
RIDDLE
Monday, Sept. 9
Riddle City Council — 7 p.m., Riddle City Hall Council Chambers, 647 First Ave. 541-874-2571.
ROSEBURG
Monday, Sept. 9
Douglas County Board of Commissioners Work Session — 8:30 a.m., Room 219, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Agenda available at www.co.douglas.or.us. 541-440-4201.
Douglas County Transportation District — 5:30 p.m., 1127 Walnut St., Roseburg. Public hearing to consider changing name of district. 541-440-6500.
Roseburg City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chamber, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6866.
Wednesday, Sept. 11
Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Room 216, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Agenda available at www.co.douglas.or.us. 541-440-4201.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date.
Information: 541-957-4218.
