DAYS CREEK
Wednesday, July 3
Days Creek Charter School Board of Directors — 6:30 p.m., Days Creek Charter School Room 215, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway. 541-825-3296.
DRAIN
Sunday, July 7
North Douglas School District No. 22 Board of Directors Work Session — 1 p.m., North Douglas High School library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. 541-836-2223.
GLIDE
Wednesday, July 3
Glide Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Fire Station, 18910 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide. 541-496-0224.
GREEN
Monday, July 8
Green Sanitary District — 6:30 p.m., 3879 Old Highway 99 S. 541-679-7191.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, July 2
Myrtle Creek City Council — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek Council Chambers, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Tuesday, July 2
Oakland City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall, 637 NE Locust St., Oakland. 541-459-4531.
Wednesday, July 3
Oakland Library Advisory Board — 6 p.m., City Hall, 637 NE Locust St., Oakland. 541-459-4531.
ROSEBURG
Wednesday, July 3
Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Room 216, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
Monday, July 8
Douglas County Board of Commissioners Work Session — 8:30 a.m., Room 219, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
YONCALLA
Tuesday, July 2
Yoncalla Parks and Recreation — 7 p.m., Yoncalla Community Center, 400 Main St. 541-315-0608.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.