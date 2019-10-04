DAYS CREEK
Wednesday, Oct. 9
Days Creek Charter School Board of Directors — 6 p.m., Days Creek Charter School Room 215, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway. 541-825-3296.
ELKTON
Thursday, Oct. 10
Elkton City Council — 8:30 a.m., Elkton City Hall, 366 First St. 541-584-2547.MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Oct. 8
Myrtle Creek Parks Commission — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Monday, Oct. 7
Oakland Library Advisory Board — 6 p.m., Oakland City Hall, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
Oakland Board of Education — 7 p.m., Oakland Elementary Library, 499 NE Spruce St. 541-459-4341.
Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 7:30 p.m., Oakland Fire Station, 117 SE Third St. 541-459-5427.
REEDSPORT
Monday, Oct. 7
Reedsport City Council Work Session — 6 p.m., City Hall Conference Room, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
Reedsport Urban Renewal Agency — 7 p.m., City Hall Conference Room, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
Reedsport City Council — 7:15 p.m., City Hall Conference Room, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
ROSEBURG
Monday, Oct. 7
Douglas County Board of Commissioners Work Session — 8:30 a.m., Room 219, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Agenda available at www.co.douglas.or.us. 541-440-4201.
City of Roseburg Planning Commission — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6700.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
City of Roseburg Economic Development Commission — 3:30 p.m., City Hall Third Floor Conference Room, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6700.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Room 216, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Agenda available at www.co.douglas.or.us. 541-440-4201.
Roseburg Urban Sanitary Authority — 4 p.m., RUSA Board Room, 1297 N.E. Grandview Drive, Roseburg. 541-672-1551.
Thursday, Oct. 10
City of Roseburg Public Works Commission — 3:30 p.m., City Hall Third Floor Conference Room, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6730.SUTHERLIN
Monday, Oct. 7
Sutherlin School District Work Session — 6 p.m., Sutherlin School District Office, 531 E, Central Ave. 541-459-2228.
Wednesday, Oct. 8
Fair Oaks Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors — 6 p.m., Main Station, 6522 Nonpareil Road, Sutherlin. The public is welcome. 541-459-9802.
TENMILE
Monday, Oct. 7
Tenmile Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 6 p.m., TRFD station, 158 Reston Road. 541-679-4629.
WINCHESTER BAY
Tuesday, Oct. 8
Salmon Harbor Management Committee — 2 p.m., Salmon Harbor Marina office, 100 Ork Rock Road, Winchester Bay. 541-271-3407.
WINSTON
Monday, Oct. 7
Winston City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
City of Winston Park Board Workshop — Noon, City Hall, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. Public welcome. 541-679-6739.
City of Winston Park Board — 2 p.m., City Hall, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. Public welcome. 541-679-6739.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
