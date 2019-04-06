CAMAS VALLEY
Monday, April 8
Camas Valley Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 4 p.m., 261 Main Camas Road. 541-445-2188.
Wednesday, April 10
Canyonville South Umpqua Fire Board — 7 p.m., Fire Hall, 400 N. Main St., Canyonville. 541-680-3118.
DAYS CREEK
Monday, April 8
Douglas County School District No. 15 Board of Directors — 6 p.m., Days Creek Charter School, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway. 541-825-3296.
Wednesday, April 10
Days Creek Charter School Board of Directors — 6 p.m., Days Creek Charter School room 215, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway. 541-825-3296.
ELKTON
Monday, April 8
Elkton School Board — 7 p.m., Elkton High School Library, 739 River Road. 541-584-2228.
Thursday, April 11
Elkton City Council — 8:30 a.m., Elkton City Hall, 366 First St. 541-584-2547.
GREEN
Monday, April 8
Green Sanitary District — 6:30 p.m., 3879 Old Highway 99 S. 541-679-7191.
LOOKINGGLASS
Wednesday, April 10
Lookingglass Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Fire Station, 7173 Lookingglass Road, Roseburg. 541 679-5555.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, April 9
Myrtle Creek Parks Commission — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
Wednesday, April 10
Friends of the Myrtle Creek Pool — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Monday, April 8
Oakland Board of Education — 6 p.m., Oakland High School Library, 521 NE Spruce St. 541-459-4341.
Oakland Historic Preservation Commission Workshop — 6 p.m., City Hall Council Chamber, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
Wednesday, April 10
City of Oakland Budget Committee — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chamber, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 7:30 p.m., Oakland Fire Station, 117 SE Third St. 541-459-5427.
RIDDLE
Monday, April 8
Riddle City Council — 7 p.m., Riddle City Hall Council Chambers, 647 First Ave., Riddle. 541-874-2571.
ROSEBURG
Monday, April 8
Douglas County Transportation District Board of Directors — 5:30 p.m., VFW, 1127 Walnut Street, Roseburg. 541-440-6500.
Roseburg City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chamber, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6866.
Wednesday, April 10
Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
Roseburg Urban Sanitary Authority Board of Directors — 4 p.m., 1297 NE Grandview Drive, Roseburg. 541-672-1551.
Umpqua Community College Board of Education — 4:30 p.m., Umpqua Community College HNSC 100, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. 541-440-4622.
Thursday, April 11
City of Roseburg Public Works Commission — 3:30 p.m., City Hall Council Chamber, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6730.
SUTHERLIN
Monday, April 8
City of Sutherlin Budget Committee — 6:30 p.m., Sutherlin Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave. 541-459-2856.
Sutherlin City Council — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave. 541-459-2856.
Tuesday, April 9
Calapooia Fire District — 7 p.m., Calapooia Fire Station, 1120 Highway 138 W., Sutherlin. 541-673-5503.
WINSTON
Tuesday, April 9
Winston Park Board — 2 p.m. park tour, 245 SE Thompson Ave., Winston. 541-679-6114.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed
Information: 541-957-4218.
