DRAIN

Monday, April 25

North Douglas School Board Regular Meeting — 6:30 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. Agenda and virtual meeting information available at northdouglas.k12.or.us. 541-836-2223.

GLIDE

Monday, April 25

Glide School District Budget Committee Meeting — 7 p.m., Glide High School Library, 18990 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide. 541-496-3521.

MYRTLE CREEK

Tuesday, April 26

Myrtle Creek Planning Commission Meeting — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chambers, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.

OAKLAND

Monday, April 25

Historic Preservation Commission Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., Oakland City Hall Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.

Oakland Library Board Special Meeting — 6 p.m., Oakland Public Library, 637 NE Locust St. Physical distancing standards will be followed; Zoom option available. 541-459-4531.

REEDSPORT

Wednesday, April 27

Reedsport School District Board Meeting — 6:30 p.m., District Office Boardroom, 100 Ranch Road, Reedsport. Also available virtually at bit.ly/3Kwbt4T or bit.ly/3HS7RbJ. Agenda available at reedsport.k12.or.us. 541-271-3656 ex. 103.

RIDDLE

ROSEBURG

Monday, April 25

Roseburg Homeless Commission Meeting — 11 a.m., held electronically. Public access available at facebook.com/cityofroseburg. Submit public comment to info@cityofroseburg.org. 541-492-6700.

Umpqua Public Transportation District Special Board of Directors Meeting — 5 p.m., 3076 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Also available virtually at bit.ly/3Mf0UnP. 541-671-3691.

Roseburg City Council Meeting — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Virtual access at bit.ly/2WtMdpt or facebook.com/cityofroseburg. 541-492-6866.

Tuesday, April 26

Douglas County Local Public Safety Coordinating Council Behavioral Health and Housing Subcommittees Meeting — 11:30 a.m., held virtually. Contact melissa@co.douglas.or.us or 541-450-9768 for meeting info.

SUTHERLIN

Monday, April 25

Sutherlin School District Budget Committee Meeting — 7 p.m., 531 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-2228.

WINSTON

Thursday, April 28

Winston Budget Committee Meeting — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.

Agenda Guidelines

Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.

Information: 541-957-4218.

