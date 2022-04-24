DRAIN
Monday, April 25
North Douglas School Board Regular Meeting — 6:30 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. Agenda and virtual meeting information available at northdouglas.k12.or.us. 541-836-2223.
GLIDE
Monday, April 25
Glide School District Budget Committee Meeting — 7 p.m., Glide High School Library, 18990 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide. 541-496-3521.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, April 26
Myrtle Creek Planning Commission Meeting — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chambers, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Monday, April 25
Historic Preservation Commission Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., Oakland City Hall Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
Oakland Library Board Special Meeting — 6 p.m., Oakland Public Library, 637 NE Locust St. Physical distancing standards will be followed; Zoom option available. 541-459-4531.
REEDSPORT
Wednesday, April 27
Reedsport School District Board Meeting — 6:30 p.m., District Office Boardroom, 100 Ranch Road, Reedsport. Also available virtually at bit.ly/3Kwbt4T or bit.ly/3HS7RbJ. Agenda available at reedsport.k12.or.us. 541-271-3656 ex. 103.
ROSEBURG
Monday, April 25
Roseburg Homeless Commission Meeting — 11 a.m., held electronically. Public access available at facebook.com/cityofroseburg. Submit public comment to info@cityofroseburg.org. 541-492-6700.
Umpqua Public Transportation District Special Board of Directors Meeting — 5 p.m., 3076 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Also available virtually at bit.ly/3Mf0UnP. 541-671-3691.
Roseburg City Council Meeting — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Virtual access at bit.ly/2WtMdpt or facebook.com/cityofroseburg. 541-492-6866.
Tuesday, April 26
Douglas County Local Public Safety Coordinating Council Behavioral Health and Housing Subcommittees Meeting — 11:30 a.m., held virtually. Contact melissa@co.douglas.or.us or 541-450-9768 for meeting info.
SUTHERLIN
Monday, April 25
Sutherlin School District Budget Committee Meeting — 7 p.m., 531 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-2228.
WINSTON
Thursday, April 28
Winston Budget Committee Meeting — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
