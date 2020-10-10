CAMAS VALLEY
Monday, Oct. 12
Camas Valley Fire Department Board Meeting — 5 p.m., 142 Burma Road, Camas Valley. 541-430-2486.
Thursday, Oct. 15
Camas Valley School District Board of Directors Meeting — 7 p.m., Camas Valley Charter School Community Resource Center, 197 Main Camas Road. Also available via Zoom at www.bit.ly/3iMHQhr. 541-445-2131.
CANYONVILLE
Wednesday, Oct. 14
Canyonville South Umpqua Fire Board — 7 p.m., Fire Hall, 400 N. Main St., Canyonville. 541-680-3118.
DAYS CREEK
Monday, Oct. 12
Douglas County School District No. 15 Board of Directors Meeting — 6 p.m., Days Creek Charter School Room 215, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway. Submit public comments to Lisa.Hemphill@dayscreek.k12.or.us or 541-825-3296.
ELKTON
Monday, Oct. 12
Elkton School District School Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Elkton High School Gymnasium, 739 River Road, Elkton. Also available electronically. Contact 541-584-2228 ext. 200 or Melissa.Whitley@elkton.k12.or.us for meeting info or public comments/questions.
GLENDALE
Monday, Oct. 12
Glendale City Council — 6 p.m., Glendale City Hall, 124 Third St. 541-832-2106.
GREEN
Monday, Oct. 12
Green Sanitary District Regular Board Meeting — 6:30 p.m., 3879 Old Highway 99 S. 541-679-7191.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Oct. 13
Myrtle Creek Park Commission — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Wednesday, Oct. 14
Oakland School District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Oakland High School Library, 521 NE Spruce St. 541-459-4341.
Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors Meeting — 7:30 p.m., Oakland Fire Station, 117 SE Third St., Oakland. 541-459-5427.
RIDDLE
Monday, Oct. 12
Riddle City Council Workshop — 6:30 p.m., Riddle City Hall Council Chambers, 647 First Ave. 541-874-2571 or coriddle@frontiernet.net
Riddle City Council — 7 p.m., Riddle City Hall Council Chambers, 647 First Ave. 541-874-2571 or coriddle@frontiernet.net
ROSEBURG
Monday, Oct. 12
Umpqua Public Transportation District Board of Directors Meeting — 5:30 p.m., 3076 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Also held virtually, contact 541-671-3691 for info.
Roseburg City Council — 7 p.m., held electronically. Public access via www.bit.ly/2WtMdpt, www.facebook.com/CityofRoseburg or Charter Cable Channel 191. Submit public comment to info@cityofroseburg.org. 541-492-6866.
Tuesday, Oct. 13
Roseburg Economic Development Commission — 3 p.m., held electronically. Public access at www.facebook.com/cityofroseburg. Send public comments to cdd@cityofroseburg.org. 541-492-6700.
Wednesday, Oct. 14
Umpqua Community College Board of Education Work Session — 3:30 p.m., held electronically. Livestream available at www.facebook.com/umpquacc.
Roseburg Urban Sanitary Authority Board of Directors — 4 p.m., RUSA Board Room, 1297 NE Grandview Drive, Roseburg. Also available virtually, link available at rusa-or.org. 541-672-1551.
Umpqua Community College Board of Education Meeting — 4:30 p.m., held electronically. Livestream available at www.facebook.com/umpquacc. Submit public comments to robynne.wilgus@umpqua.edu. 541-440-4622.
Roseburg Public Schools Board Regular Meeting and Executive Session — — 6 p.m., held via Zoom. Meeting information available at www.roseburg.k12.or.us. 541-440-4014.
Thursday, Oct. 15
MedCom Ambulance Authority Board of Directors — Noon, Bay Cities Ambulance’s administrative conference room, 1290 NE Cedar St. Masks and social distancing required. 541-673-5503.
SUTHERLIN
Monday, Oct. 12
Sutherlin City Council Meeting — 7 p.m., Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave., Sutherlin. Also available electronically. Contact d.harris@ci.sutherlin.or.us or 541-459-2856 ext. 207 for meeting details or public comment.
Tuesday, Oct. 13
Calapooia Fire District — 7 p.m., Calapooia Fire Station, 1120 Highway 138W, Sutherlin. 541-673-5503.
Wednesday, Oct. 14
Fair Oaks Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors Meeting — 6 p.m., Main Station, 6522 Nonpareil Road, Sutherlin. The public is welcome. 541-459-9802.
WINSTON
Wednesday, Oct. 14
Winston-Dillard School District Board Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., McGovern Elementary School Room 25, 600 NW Elwood St., Winston. 541-679-3000.
YONCALLA
Tuesday, Oct. 13
Yoncalla City Council Meeting — 7 p.m., City Hall, 2640 Eagle Valley Road, Yoncalla. 541-849-2152.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
