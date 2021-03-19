OAKLAND

Monday, March 22

Oakland Historic Preservation Commission Meeting — 6 p.m., City Hall, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.

Tuesday, March 23

Oakland Parks Commission Regular Meeting — 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.

REEDSPORT

Tuesday, March 23

Reedsport Planning Commission — 6 p.m., Reedsport City Hall, 451 Winchester Ave. Also available via phone and videoconference. Contact 541-271-3603 or planning@cityofreedsport.org for location details.

ROSEBURG

Monday, March 22

Roseburg Homeless Commission — 11 a.m., held electronically. Public access available at www.facebook.com/cityofroseburg. Public comments can be submitted to info@cityofroseburg.org. 541-492-6866.

Roseburg City Council — 7 p.m., held electronically. Public access via www.bit.ly/2WtMdpt or www.facebook.com/cityofroseburg. Submit public comment to info@cityofroseburg.org. 541-492-6866.

Wednesday, March 24

Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.

Agenda Guidelines

Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.

Information: 541-957-4218.

