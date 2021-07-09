DAYS CREEK
Monday, July 12
Douglas County School District No. 15 Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., Days Creek Charter School Room 215, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway. Also available virtually, link available at dayscreek.k12.or.us. 541-825-3296.
ELKTON
Monday, July 12
Elkton School District School Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Elkton High School Library, 739 River Road. elkton.k12.or.us. 541-584-2228, ext. 200.
KELLOGG
Wednesday, July 14
Kellogg Rural Fire District Board of Directors Monthly Meeting — 7 p.m., Leonard Hall Station No. 2, 14641 Tyee Road, Umpqua. 541-459-1548 or armstrongsuzi@gmail.com.
OAKLAND
Monday, July 12
Oakland Public Library Board — 6 p.m., Oakland City Hall, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
REEDSPORT
Monday, July 12
Reedsport City Council Work Session — 6:00 p.m., City Hall Conference Room, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
Reedsport City Council Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., City Hall Conference Room, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
Tuesday, July 27
Reedsport Planning Commission — 6 p.m. City Council meeting room, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
ROSEBURG
Monday, July 12
Umpqua Public Transportation District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m., 3076 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Also available virtually; info at umpquatransit.org. 541-671-3691.
Roseburg City Council Meeting — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Public access also available via bit.ly/2WtMdpt or facebook.com/cityofroseburg. Submit public comment at the meeting or to info@cityofroseburg.org.
Wednesday, July 14
Roseburg Urban Sanitary Authority — 4 p.m., RUSA Board Room, 1297 NE Grandview Drive, Roseburg. Public access also available virtually, info at rusa-or.org. 541-672-1551.
Thursday, July 15
Douglas County Planning Commission — 6 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4289.
SUTHERLIN
Monday, July 12
Sutherlin City Council Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-2856.
Wednesday, July 14
Fair Oaks Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors — 6 p.m., Main Station, 6522 Nonpareil Road, Sutherlin. The public is welcome. 541-459-9802.
TENMILE
Monday, July 12
Tenmile Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 6 p.m., Tenmile RFD station, 158 Reston Road. All welcome at meetings. 541-679-4629.
YONCALLA
Tuesday, July 13
Yoncalla City Council Meeting — 7 p.m., Yoncalla City Hall, 2640 Eagle Valley Road. 541-849-2152.
Wednesday, July 14
Yoncalla City Council Workshop — 9 a.m., Yoncalla City Hall, 2640 Eagle Valley Road. 541-849-2152.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.