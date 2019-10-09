CAMAS VALLEY
DAYS CREEK
Wednesday, Oct. 9
Days Creek Charter School Board of Directors — 6 p.m., Days Creek Charter School Room 215, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway. 541-825-3296.
ELKTON
Thursday, Oct. 10
Elkton City Council — 8:30 a.m., Elkton City Hall, 366 First St. 541-584-2547.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Myrtle Creek City Council — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Wednesday, Oct. 9
Oakland Board of Education — 7 p.m., Oakland Elementary Library, 499 NE Spruce St. 541-459-4341.
Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 7:30 p.m., Oakland Fire Station, 117 SE Third St. 541-459-5427.
ROSEBURG
Wednesday, Oct. 9
Roseburg Public Schools Board Work Session — 6:30 p.m., District Office, 1419 NW Valley View Drive, Roseburg. 541-440-4015.
Thursday, Oct. 10
City of Roseburg Public Works Commission — 3:30 p.m., City Hall Third Floor Conference Room, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6730.
Monday, Oct. 14
Douglas County Board of Commissioners Work Session — 8:30 a.m., Room 219, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Agenda available at www.co.douglas.or.us. 541-440-4201.
Douglas County Transportation District Public Hearing — 5:30 p.m., VFW, 1127 Walnut St., Roseburg. Public Hearing to consider changing name of District. 541-440-6500.
Roseburg City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chamber, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6866.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Douglas County Industrial Development Board — 10:30 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 310, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-672-6728.
SUTHERLIN
Wednesday, Oct. 8
Fair Oaks Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors — 6 p.m., Main Station, 6522 Nonpareil Road, Sutherlin. The public is welcome. 541-459-9802.
Monday, Oct. 14
Sutherlin City Council — 7 p.m., Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-2856.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
