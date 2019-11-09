CAMAS VALLEY
Monday, Nov. 11
Camas Valley Fire Department Board — 5 p.m., 261 Main Camas Road. 541-430-2486.
CANYONVILLE
Wednesday, Nov. 13
Canyonville South Umpqua Fire Board — 7 p.m., Fire Hall, 400 N. Main St., Canyonville. 541-680-3118.
Thursday, Nov. 14
Student Success Act Town Hall — 6 p.m., Canyonville School, 124 N Main St.
DAYS CREEK
Monday, Nov. 11
Douglas County School District No. 15 Board of Directors — 6 p.m., Days Creek Charter School Room 215, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway. 541-825-3296.
ELKTON
Tuesday, Nov. 12
Elkton School Board — 7 p.m., Elkton High School Library, 739 River Road. 541-584-2228.
Thursday, Nov. 14
Elkton City Council — 8:30 a.m., Elkton City Hall, 366 First St. 541-584-2547.
GLENDALE
Tuesday, Nov. 12
Glendale City Council — 6 p.m., Glendale City Hall, 124 Third St. 541-832-2106.
GREEN
Tuesday, Nov. 12
Green Sanitary District — 6:30 p.m., 3879 Old Highway 99 S. Regular meeting. 541-679-7191.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Nov. 12
Myrtle Creek Park Commission — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
Student Success Act Town Hall Session — 6 p.m., Myrtle Creek Elementary, 651 NE Division St.
OAKLAND
Wednesday, Nov. 13
Oakland Historic Preservation Commission Workshop — 6 p.m., Oakland City Hall Council Chamber, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 7:30 p.m., Oakland Fire Station, 117 SE Third St. 541-459-5427.
RIDDLE
Tuesday, Nov. 12
Riddle City Council — 7 p.m., Riddle City Hall Council Chambers, 647 First Ave. 541-874-2571.
ROSEBURG
Tuesday, Nov. 12
Roseburg Public Schools Student Services Committee — 11 a.m., Administrative Office Board Room, 1419 NW Valley View Drive, Roseburg. 541-440-4014.
Umpqua Valley Development Corporation Board — 2-3:30 p.m., Mercy Medical Center Board Conference Room, 2700 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. 541-667-7150.
Douglas County Veterans Advisory Committee — 3 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse basement level room 7/8, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4219.
Roseburg City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chamber, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6866.
Wednesday, Nov. 13
Douglas County Local Public Safety Coordinating Council Housing Subcommittee — Noon, Douglas County Courthouse Room 310, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. More info available at www.co.douglas.or.us/lpscc. 541-450-9768.
Roseburg Urban Sanitary Authority Board of Directors — 4 p.m., RUSA Board Room, 1297 NE Grandview Drive, Roseburg. 541-672-1551.
Roseburg Public School Board Work Session — 5 p.m., Administrative Office Board Room, 1419 NW Valley View Drive, Roseburg. 541-440-4015.
SUTHERLIN
Tuesday, Nov. 12
City of Sutherlin Regular and Workshop Council — 7 p.m., Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-2856.
Wednesday, Nov. 13
Fair Oaks Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors — 6 p.m., Main Station, 6522 Nonpareil Road, Sutherlin. The public is welcome. 541-459-9802.
TRI CITY
Wednesday, Nov. 13
Student Success Act Town Hall — 6 p.m., Tri City Elementary, 546 Chadwick Lane.
Tri City Water & Sanitary Authority Board — 6:30 p.m., 215 N. Old Pacific Highway. 541-863-5276.
WINCHESTER
Wednesday, Nov. 13
Umpqua Community College Board of Education Work Session —3:30 p.m., Umpqua Community College HNSC Room 100, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. 541-440-4622.
Umpqua Community College Board of Education — 4:30 p.m., Umpqua Community College HNSC Room 100, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. 541-440-4622.
WINCHESTER BAY
Thursday, Nov. 14
Douglas County Coastal Museum Advisory Board — 10 a.m., Umpqua River Lighthouse Museum, 1020 Lighthouse Road, Winchester Bay. 541-957-7007.
YONCALLA
Tuesday, Nov. 12
Yoncalla City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall, 2640 Eagle Valley Road. 541-849-2152.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.