DRAIN
Monday, April 27
North Douglas School District No. 22 Board — 6:30 p.m. Virtual meeting, log in information found at www.northdouglas.k12.or.us.
OAKLAND
Monday, April 27
Oakland Historic Preservation Commission — 6 p.m., Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
Wednesday, April 29
City of Oakland Budget Committee — 7 p.m., City Hall, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
REEDSPORT
Monday, April 27
Reedsport Planning Commission Public Hearing — 6 p.m., City Council Meeting Room, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
Tuesday, April 28
Reedsport Urban Renewal District Budget Committee — 6 p.m., Council Chambers, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Info: 541-957-4218.
