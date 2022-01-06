Glide School Board Work Session — 6 p.m., High School Library, 18990 N. Umpqua Highway., Glide. 541-496-3521.
OAKLAND
Monday, Jan. 10
Oakland Public Library Board Meeting — 6 p.m., City Hall, 637 NE Locust St., Oakland. Physical distancing standards will be followed. Also available via Zoom, email libraryclerk.oaklandcitylibrary@gmail.com for info. 541-459-4531.
Wednesday, Jan. 12
Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors Meeting — 7:30 p.m., Oakland Fire Station, 117 SE Third St. 541-459-5427.
ROSEBURG
Monday, Jan. 10
Umpqua Public Transportation District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m., 3076 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Also available via Zoom at bit.ly/3ryI57T. 541-671-3691.
SUTHERLIN
Monday, Jan. 10
Sutherlin City Council Meeting — 7 p.m., Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave., Sutherlin. Also available via Zoom at bit.ly/3n0Jelz. 541-459-2857.
WINSTON
Thursday, Jan. 6
Winston-Dillard School Board Executive Meeting — 7 p.m., held via Zoom. Per ORS 192.660(2)(a). dunhamm@wdsd.org or call 541-679-3000 ext. 3408.
Tuesday, Jan. 11
Winston City Council Workshop — 6 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd. Teleconferencing available at 541-672-9421; access code 300502. Send questions to thomas.mcintosh@cityofwintson.org or 541-679-6739.
Yoncalla City Council Meeting — 7 p.m., City Hall, 2640 Eagle Valey Road. 541-849-2152.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
