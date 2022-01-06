CAMAS VALLEY

Monday, Jan. 10

Camas Valley Fire Department Board Meeting — 5 p.m., 142 Burma Road, Camas Valley. 541-430-2486.

ELKTON

Monday, Jan. 10

Elkton School Board Meeting — 7 p.m., held via Zoom. Meeting info available at elkton.k12.or.us. Melissa.Whitley@elkton.k12.or.us or 541-584-2228, ext. 200.

GLIDE

Tuesday, Jan. 11

Glide School Board Work Session — 6 p.m., High School Library, 18990 N. Umpqua Highway., Glide. 541-496-3521.

OAKLAND

Monday, Jan. 10

Oakland Public Library Board Meeting — 6 p.m., City Hall, 637 NE Locust St., Oakland. Physical distancing standards will be followed. Also available via Zoom, email libraryclerk.oaklandcitylibrary@gmail.com for info. 541-459-4531.

Wednesday, Jan. 12

Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors Meeting — 7:30 p.m., Oakland Fire Station, 117 SE Third St. 541-459-5427.

ROSEBURG

Monday, Jan. 10

Umpqua Public Transportation District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m., 3076 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Also available via Zoom at bit.ly/3ryI57T. 541-671-3691.

SUTHERLIN

Monday, Jan. 10

Sutherlin City Council Meeting — 7 p.m., Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave., Sutherlin. Also available via Zoom at bit.ly/3n0Jelz. 541-459-2857.

WINSTON

Thursday, Jan. 6

Winston-Dillard School Board Executive Meeting — 7 p.m., held via Zoom. Per ORS 192.660(2)(a). dunhamm@wdsd.org or call 541-679-3000 ext. 3408.

Tuesday, Jan. 11

Winston City Council Workshop — 6 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd. Teleconferencing available at 541-672-9421; access code 300502. Send questions to thomas.mcintosh@cityofwintson.org or 541-679-6739.

Wednesday, Jan. 12

Winston-Dillard School Board Meeting — 7 p.m., facebook.com/WinstonDillardSD. Submit public comment to dunhamm@wdsd.org or 541-679-3000 ext. 3408.

YONCALLA

Tuesday, Jan. 11

Yoncalla City Council Meeting — 7 p.m., City Hall, 2640 Eagle Valey Road. 541-849-2152.

Agenda Guidelines

Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.

Information: 541-957-4218.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.