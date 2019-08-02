ELKTON
Thursday, Aug. 8
Elkton City Hall — 8:30 a.m., Elkton City Hall, 366 First St. 541-584-2547.
GLIDE
Wednesday, Aug. 7
Glide Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., 18910 N. Umpqua Highway. Meeting includes regular business and an executive session. 541-496-0224.
OAKLAND
Monday, Aug. 5
Oakland Library Advisory Board — 6 p.m., City Hall, 637 NE Locus St. 541-459-4531.
Tuesday, Aug. 6
Oakland City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall, 637 NE Locus St. 541-459-4531.
REEDSPORT
Monday, Aug. 5
Reedsport City Council Work Session — 6 p.m., City Conference Room, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
Reedsport City Council — 7 p.m., City Council Chambers, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
RIDDLE
ROSEBURG
Monday, Aug. 5
Douglas County Board of Commissioners Work Session — 8:30 a.m., Room 219, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Agenda available at www.co.douglas.or.us. 541-440-4201.
Douglas County Emergency Medical Services Committee — 2 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 103, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4289.
City of Roseburg Planning Commission — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6700.
Roseburg City Council Executive Session — 7 p.m., Public Safety Center Umpqua Room, 700 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Closed to the public for city manager hiring process executive session. 541-492-6700.
Tuesday, Aug. 6
Douglas County Local Public Safety Coordinating Council — 11:30 a.m., Public Safety Center Umpqua Room, 700 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-450-9768.
Wednesday, Aug. 7
City of Roseburg Parks and Recreation Commission — 8:15 a.m., City Hall Third Floor Conference Room, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6730.
Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Room 216, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Agenda available at www.co.douglas.or.us. 541-440-4201.
Thursday, Aug. 8
City of Roseburg Public Works Commission — 3:30 p.m., City Hall Third Floor Conference Room, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6730.
Monday, Aug. 12
Douglas County Board of Commissioners Work Session — 8:30 a.m., Room 219, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Agenda available at www.co.douglas.or.us. 541-440-4201.
Roseburg City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chamber, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6866.
TENMILE
Monday, Aug. 5
Tenmile Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 6 p.m., TRFD Station, 158 Reston Road. 541-679-4629.
TILLER
Tuesday, Aug. 6
Tiller Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 7:30 p.m., Tiller Fire Hall, 27598 Tiller Trail Highway. 541-825-3837.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
