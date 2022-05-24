DRAIN

Tuesday, May 24

North Douglas School District Budget Committee Meeting — 6 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. 541-836-2223.

ELKTON

Tuesday, May 24

Elkton School District Curriculum Review Committee Meeting — 6 p.m., Elkton High School Library, 739 River Road. Agenda and Zoom meeting info available at elkton.k12.or.us. 541-584-2228 ext. 200.

MYRTLE CREEK

Tuesday, May 24

Myrtle Creek Planning Commission Meeting — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chambers, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.

OAKLAND

Tuesday, May 24

Oakland Parks Commission Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.

Tuesday, May 31

Oakland Planning Commission Regular Monthly Meeting — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.

REEDSPORT

Tuesday, May 24

Reedsport Planning Commission Public Heating — 5 p.m., Reedsport City Hall City Council Meeting Room, 451 Winchester Ave. planning@cityofreedsport.org or 541-271-3603.

ROSEBURG

Wednesday, May 25

Roseburg Public Schools Board Work Session — 6 p.m., 1419 NW Valley View Drive, Roseburg. Also available via Zoom at bit.ly/38Gvk4r. 541-440-4016.

SUTHERLIN

Tuesday, May 24

Sutherlin Planning Commission Meeting — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave. 541-459-2856.

Agenda Guidelines

Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com.

Information: 541-957-4218.

