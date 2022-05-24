Public Meetings May 24, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DRAINTuesday, May 24North Douglas School District Budget Committee Meeting — 6 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. 541-836-2223.ELKTONTuesday, May 24Elkton School District Curriculum Review Committee Meeting — 6 p.m., Elkton High School Library, 739 River Road. Agenda and Zoom meeting info available at elkton.k12.or.us. 541-584-2228 ext. 200.MYRTLE CREEKTuesday, May 24Myrtle Creek Planning Commission Meeting — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chambers, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.OAKLANDTuesday, May 24Oakland Parks Commission Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.Tuesday, May 31 Oakland Planning Commission Regular Monthly Meeting — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.REEDSPORTTuesday, May 24Reedsport Planning Commission Public Heating — 5 p.m., Reedsport City Hall City Council Meeting Room, 451 Winchester Ave. planning@cityofreedsport.org or 541-271-3603.ROSEBURGWednesday, May 25Roseburg Public Schools Board Work Session — 6 p.m., 1419 NW Valley View Drive, Roseburg. Also available via Zoom at bit.ly/38Gvk4r. 541-440-4016.SUTHERLINTuesday, May 24Sutherlin Planning Commission Meeting — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave. 541-459-2856.Agenda GuidelinesNotices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com.Information: 541-957-4218. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Agenda Roseburg Oakland Institutes Info Council Chamber Notice Guideline Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular McConkey Jr. sentenced to 27 years for rape, incest Douglas County voters not likely to fund school bonds Douglas County voters reject push to join Idaho Boice close to securing re-election, Greater Idaho Movement gains ground Semitruck overturns, spilling hay bales onto Garden Valley Boulevard TOP JOBS News Review Carriers City of Canyonville is Hiring COASTAL FORESTER Special Sections Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Toll Brothers Reports FY 2022 2nd Quarter Results NIKE, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings and Conference Call Democrats ask Google to protect abortion-patient privacy Roseburg lands three on SWC softball all-conference first team Public Meetings
