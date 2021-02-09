ELKTON
Wednesday, Feb. 10
Elkton City Council — 8:30 a.m., held virtually. Email billing97436@gmail.com for meeting information. 541-584-2547.
Technical Advisory Committee Meeting for LDDO — 8:45 a.m., held virtually. Email billing97436@gmail.com for meeting information. 541-584-2547.
KELLOGG
Wednesday, Feb. 10
Kellogg Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 3 p.m., Leonard Hall Station No. 2, 14641 Tyee Road, Umpqua. 541-459-1548.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Feb. 9
Myrtle Creek Park Commission — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Wednesday, Feb. 10
Oakland Board of Education Executive Session — 6:30 p.m., Oakland Elementary School Library, 499 NE Spruce. Session closed to the public. 541-459-4341, ext. 4001.
Oakland Board of Education Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Oakland High School Library, 521 NE Spruce St. Session closed to the public. 541-459-4341, ext. 4001.
Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors —7:30 p.m., Oakland Fire Station, 117 SE Third St. 541-459-4213.
ROSEBURG
Wednesday, Feb. 10
Roseburg Public Schools Licensed Employee Bargaining Team and Roseburg Education Association Bargaining Session — 8 a.m., Administration Office Board Room, 1419 NW Valley View Drive. 541-440-4014.
Roseburg Urban Sanitary Authority Board of Directors — 4 p.m., RUSA Board Room, 1297 NE Grandview Drive, Roseburg. Also available virtually, info at rusa-or.org. 541-672-1551.
Umpqua Community College Board of Education Meeting — 4:30 p.m., held electronically. Livestream available at www.facebook.com/umpquacc. 541-440-4622.
Roseburg Public Schools Board — 6 p.m., Roseburg High School Rose Theatre, 400 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4016.
Thursday, Feb. 11
Umpqua Community College Presidential Search Advisory Committee Executive Session — 10:30 a.m., held virtually. Contact Robynne.wilgus@umpqua.edu or 541-440-4622 for meeting info or questions.
Roseburg Public Works Commission Meeting — 3:30 p.m., held electronically. Accessible to the public at www.facebook.com/cityofroseburg. Send public comment to pwd@cityofroseburg.org. 541-492-6700.
SUTHERLIN
Tuesday, Feb. 9
Calapooia Fire District Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Calapooia Fire Station, 1120 Highway 138 W. 541-459-2856.
Wednesday, Feb. 10
Sutherlin Urban Renewal Task Force — Noon, Sutherlin Community Center, 150 Willamette St. 541-459-2856.
Fair Oaks Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors Meeting — 6 p.m., Main Station, 6522 Nonpareil Road, Sutherlin. The public is welcome. 541-459-9802.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
