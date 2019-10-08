CAMAS VALLEY
Monday, Oct. 14
Camas Valley Fire Department Board — 5 p.m., 261 Main Camas Road. 541-430-2486.
CANYONVILLE
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Canyonville South Umpqua Fire Board — 7 p.m., Fire Hall, 400 N. Main St., Canyonville. 541-680-3118.
DAYS CREEK
Tuesday, Oct. 8
Douglas County School District Board of Directors and Days Creek Charter Board Combined Boards Special Work Session — 6 p.m., Days Creek Charter School Room 215, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway. 541-825-3296.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
Days Creek Charter School Board of Directors — 6 p.m., Days Creek Charter School Room 215, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway. 541-825-3296.
ELKTON
Thursday, Oct. 10
Elkton City Council — 8:30 a.m., Elkton City Hall, 366 First St. 541-584-2547.
GREEN
Monday, Oct. 14
Green Sanitary District — 6:30 p.m., 3879 Old Highway 99 S. Regular district business. 541-679-7191.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Oct. 8
Myrtle Creek Parks Commission — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Myrtle Creek City Council — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Wednesday, Oct. 9
Oakland Board of Education — 7 p.m., Oakland Elementary Library, 499 NE Spruce St. 541-459-4341.
Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 7:30 p.m., Oakland Fire Station, 117 SE Third St. 541-459-5427.
ROSEBURG
Wednesday, Oct. 9
Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Room 216, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Agenda available at www.co.douglas.or.us. 541-440-4201.
Roseburg Urban Sanitary Authority — 4 p.m., RUSA Board Room, 1297 N.E. Grandview Drive, Roseburg. 541-672-1551.
Roseburg Public Schools Board Work Session — 6:30 p.m., District Office, 1419 NW Valley View Drive, Roseburg. 541-440-4015.
Thursday, Oct. 10
City of Roseburg Public Works Commission — 3:30 p.m., City Hall Third Floor Conference Room, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6730.
Monday, Oct. 14
Douglas County Board of Commissioners Work Session — 8:30 a.m., Room 219, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Agenda available at www.co.douglas.or.us. 541-440-4201.
Douglas County Transportation District Public Hearing — 5:30 p.m., VFW, 1127 Walnut St., Roseburg. Public Hearing to consider changing name of District. 541-440-6500.
Roseburg City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chamber, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6866.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Douglas County Industrial Development Board — 10:30 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 310, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-672-6728.
SUTHERLIN
Wednesday, Oct. 8
Fair Oaks Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors — 6 p.m., Main Station, 6522 Nonpareil Road, Sutherlin. The public is welcome. 541-459-9802.
YONCALLA
Tuesday, Oct. 8
Yoncalla City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall, 2640 Eagle Valley Road. 541-849-2152.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
