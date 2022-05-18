DRAIN
Monday, May 23
North Douglas School District No. 22 Regular Board Meeting — 6:30 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. Virtual meeting link available at northdouglas.k12.or.us. 541-836-2223.
Tuesday, May 24
North Douglas School District Budget Committee Meeting — 6 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. 541-836-2223.
GARDINER
Thursday, May 19
Gardiner Sanitary District Board of Directors Meeting — 6:30 p.m., Gardiner Fire Hall Community Room, 208 Marsh St. 541-271-3515.
GLENDALE
Wednesday, May 18
Glendale School District Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., Glendale School District Office, 10598 Azalea-Glen Road. 541-832-1761.
GLIDE
Wednesday, May 18
Glide School Board Executive Session — 6:45 p.m., Glide High School Library, 18990 N. Umpqua Highway. Per ORS 332.061. 541-496-3521.
Glide School Board Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Glide High School Library, 18990 N. Umpqua Highway. 541-496-3521.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, May 24
Myrtle Creek Planning Commission Meeting — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chambers, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
REEDSPORT
Wednesday, May 18
Reedsport Main Street Program Board of Directors Meeting — 5:30 p.m., 451 Winchester Ave. Reedsport. Also available virtually at bit.ly/3oHAwcQ. Teleconferencing at 253-215-8782; meeting ID: 765 213 317; passcode: 161986. 541-271-3603.
Port of Umpqua Budget Meeting — 6 p.m., Port Annex Building, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
Port of Umpqua Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Port Annex Building, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
Tuesday, May 24
Reedsport Planning Commission Public Heating — 5 p.m., Reedsport City Hall City Council Meeting Room, 451 Winchester Ave. planning@cityofreedsport.org or 541-271-3603.
RIDDLE
Wednesday, May 18
Riddle City Council Workshop — 5:30 p.m., Riddle City Hall Council Chambers, 647 First Ave. coriddle647@gmail.com or 541-874-2571.
Riddle School District Board of Directors Regular Meeting— 7 p.m., 401 First Ave., Riddle. The meeting will be held In-person following social distancing and PPE guidelines. 541-874-3131.
ROSEBURG
Thursday, May 19
Douglas County Parks Advisory Board Meeting — 10 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-6040.
Southwestern Oregon Workforce Investment Board — Noon, via Zoom. Contact info@sowib.org for meeting info. 844-532-6893.
Douglas County Committee For Citizen Involvement Meeting — 3 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 103, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4289.
Phoenix Charter School Board Meeting — 5 p.m., held via Zoom. Meeting ID: 836 8380 7248. Connect via phone 1-669-900-6833; password: 874150. Submit public comment to kwalker@roseburgphoenix.com. 541-440-1116.
SUTHERLIN
Wednesday, May 18
Fair Oaks Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors Special Meeting — 6 p.m., main station, 6522 Nonpareil Road, Sutherlin. An executive session in accordance with ORS 192.660 on personnel matters may be called. 541-459-9802.
Tuesday, May 24
Sutherlin Planning Commission Meeting — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave. 541-459-2856.
WINSTON
Wednesday, May 18
Winston-Dillard Water District Board of Commissioners — 5:30 p.m., 121 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. Second reading ordinance rules and regulations. 541-679-8467.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com.
Information: 541-957-4218.
