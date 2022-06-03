Oakland Library Board Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., Library Upstairs Meeting Room No. 2, 637 NE Locust St. Physical distancing standards will be followed; Zoom option available. 541-459-4531.
Wednesday, June 8
Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors Meeting — 7:30 p.m., Oakland Fire Station, 117 SE Third St. 541-459-5427.
REEDSPORT
Monday, June 6
Reedsport City Council Work Session — 6 p.m., City Council Chambers, City Council Chambers, 451 Winchester Ave. Also available via Zoom on bit.ly/2ZxU9eb. 541-271-3603.
Reedsport City Council Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., City Council Chambers, 451 Winchester Ave. Also available via Zoom on bit.ly/2ZxU9eb. 541-271-3603.
ROSEBURG
Monday, June 6
Douglas County Fire District No. 2 Civil Service Commission Meeting — 1 p.m., 1400 Buckhorn Road, Roseburg. Video and telephone conferencing available. 541-673-5503.
Wednesday, June 8
Roseburg Urban Sanitary Authority — 4 p.m., 1297 NE Grandview Drive, Roseburg. Also available via Zoom; meeting info and agenda at rusa-or.org. 541-672-1551.
TENMILE
Monday, June 6
Tenmile Rural Fire District Budget Public Hearing and Regular Board Meeting — 6 p.m., Tenmile RFD station, 158 Reston Road. All welcome at meetings. Remote access available by dialing 1-399-505-8281. 541-679-4629.
WINSTON
Monday, June 6
Winston City Council Meeting — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chamber, 201 NW Douglas Blvd. 541-679-6739.
Wednesday, June 8
Winston-Dillard Water District Board of Commissioners Public Hearing and Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m., 121 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-8467.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com.
