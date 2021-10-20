DAYS CREEK
Thursday, Oct. 21
Days Creek Charter School Board of Directors Special Work Session — 4 p.m., Days Creek Charter School Room 213, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway. 541-825-3296.
ELKTON
Wednesday, Oct. 20
Elkton School District Curriculum Review Committee — 6 p.m., Elton High School Cafeteria, 739 River Road. elkton.k12.or.us. 541-584-2228 ext. 200.
GLIDE
Wednesday, Oct. 20
Glide School Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Glide High School Library, 18990 N. Umpqua Highway. 541-496-3521.
REEDSPORT
Wednesday, Oct. 20
Port of Umpqua Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Port of Umpqua Annex, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
Tuesday, Oct. 26
Reedsport Planning Commission Meeting — 6 p.m., conducted via videoconference. Location subject to change. 541-271-3603; planning@cityofreedsport.org.
RIDDLE
Wednesday, Oct. 20
The Riddle School District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., 401 First Ave., Riddle. The meeting will be held In-person following social distancing and PPE guidelines. 541-874-3131.
ROSEBURG
Wednesday, Oct. 20
Douglas County Fair Board — 7 a.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds Cascade Hall, 2110 SW Frear St., Roseburg. 541-440-4394.
Thursday, Oct. 21
Douglas County Planning Commission Public Meeting — 3 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4289.
Phoenix Charter School Board Meeting — 5 p.m., held via Zoom. Connect via phone at 1-669-900-6833; meeting ID: 831 6155 7199; password: 179090. Submit public comment to clindsey@roseburgphoenix.com.
WINSTON
Wednesday, Oct. 20
Winston Planning Commission Workshop — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. Also be accessible via telephone at 541-672-9421; access code 300502. 541-679-6739.
Thursday, Oct. 21
Winston Urban Renewal Agency — 3 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. Also be accessible via telephone at 541-672-9421; access code 300502. 541-679-6739.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
