CAMAS VALLEY
Monday, Nov. 11
Camas Valley Fire Department Board — 5 p.m., 261 Main Camas Road. 541-430-2486.
DAYS CREEK
Wednesday, Nov. 6
Days Creek Charter School Board — 6 p.m., Days Creek Charter School, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway, room 215. 541-825-3296.
ELKTON
Tuesday, Nov. 12
Elkton School Board — 7 p.m., Elkton High School Library, 739 River Road. 541-584-2228.
GLENDALE
Wednesday, Nov. 6
Glendale School District Work Session — 6 p.m., Glendale School District Office, 10598 Azalea-Glen Road. 541-832-1761.
GLIDE
Wednesday, Nov. 6
Glide Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors — 6 p.m., 18910 N. Umpqua Highway. Regular business and executive session to discuss personnel. 541-496-0224.
GREEN
Tuesday, Nov. 12
Green Sanitary District — 6:30 p.m., 3879 Old Highway 99 S. Regular meeting. 541-679-7191.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Nov. 12
Myrtle Creek Park Commission — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
Student Success Act Town Hall Session — 6 p.m., Myrtle Creek Elementary, 651 NE Division St.
OAKLAND
Wednesday, Nov. 13
Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 7:30 p.m., Oakland Fire Station, 117 SE Third St. 541-459-5427.
ROSEBURG
Thursday, Nov. 7
Committee for Citizen Involvement — 3 p.m., Room 103, Justice Building, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Committee appointments, wildfire protection plan, amendments to Land Use & Development Ordinance. 541-440-4289.
Monday, Nov. 11
Roseburg City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chamber, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6866.
SUTHERLIN
Wednesday, Nov. 6
City of Sutherlin Parks Advisory Committee — 7 p.m., City Hall Conference Room, 126 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-2856.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
City of Sutherlin Regular and Workshop Council — 7 p.m., Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-2856.
TRI CITY
Wednesday, Nov. 13
Student Success Act Town Hall — 6 p.m., Tri City Elementary, 546 Chadwick Lane.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.