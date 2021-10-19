ELKTON
Wednesday, Oct. 20
Elkton School District Curriculum Review Committee — 6 p.m., Elton High School Cafeteria, 739 River Road. elkton.k12.or.us. 541-584-2228 ext. 200.
GLIDE
Wednesday, Oct. 20
Glide School Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Glide High School Library, 18990 N. Umpqua Highway. 541-496-3521.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Oct 19
Myrtle Creek Urban Renewal Agency Meeting — 5 p.m., Myrtle Creek Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
Myrtle Creek City Council Meeting — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Tuesday, Oct. 19
Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors Meeting — 7:30 p.m., Oakland Fire Station, 117 SE Third St. 541-459-5427.
REEDSPORT
Tuesday, Oct. 19
Reedsport School District Board Executive and Regular Session — 5:30 p.m., held virtually. Find meeting info at reedsport.k12.or.us. Submit public comment to stipton@reedsport.k12.or.us. 541-271-3656 ex. 103.
RIDDLE
Wednesday, Oct. 20
The Riddle School District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., 401 First Ave., Riddle. The meeting will be held In-person following social distancing and PPE guidelines. 541-874-3131.
ROSEBURG
Tuesday, Oct. 19
Douglas County Fire District No. 2 Board of Directors and Local Contract Review Board Joint Meeting — 5:30 p.m., DCFD#2 Fire Station 653, 2830 Melrose Road, Roseburg. Current State of Oregon regulations and mask measures will be enforced at public meetings. 541-673-5503.
Wednesday, Oct. 20
Douglas County Fair Board — 7 a.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds Cascade Hall, 2110 SW Frear St., Roseburg. 541-440-4394.
SUTHERLIN
Tuesday, Oct. 19
Sutherlin Planning Commission Meeting — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave. 541-459-2856.
WINSTON
Tuesday, Oct. 19
Winston-Dillard Water District Board of Commissioners — 5:30 p.m., 121 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. Contact office for telecom info. 541-679-8467.
Wednesday, Oct. 20
Winston Planning Commission Workshop — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. Also be accessible via telephone at 541-672-9421; access code 300502. 541-679-6739.
YONCALLA
Tuesday, Oct. 19
Yoncalla Planning Commission Regular Session and Public Hearing — 7 p.m., Yoncalla City Hall, 2640 Eagle Valley Road. 541-849-2152.
