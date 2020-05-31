DRAIN
Tuesday, June 2
North Douglas School District Executive Session — 6:30 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St,. Drain. 541-836-2223.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, June 2
Myrtle Creek City Council — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Monday, June 1
Oakland Public Library Board — 7 p.m., Oakland City Hall, 637 NE Locust St. Also held via Zoom. 541-459-4531.
Tuesday, June 2
Oakland City Council Executive Session — 6:30 p.m., Oakland City Hall, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.Oakland City Council Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Oakland City Hall, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
REEDSPORT
Monday, June 1
Reedsport City Council Work Session — 6:30 p.m., City Hall Conference Room, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
Reedsport Urban Renewal Agency — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
Reedsport City Council — 7:15 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.ROSEBURG
Monday, June 1
Roseburg Planning Commission — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-7600.
TENMILE
Monday, June 1
Tenmile Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 6 p.m., TRFD Station, 158 Reston Road, Tenmile. 541-679-4629.
WINSTON
Monday, June 1
Winston City Council — 6 p.m., Winston City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd. Meeting includes public hearing for city Ordinance No. 20-686 Regulating Secondhand Property Dealers and supplemental budget for general fund increase in the amount of $9,361. 541-679-6739.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices.
Information: 541-957-4218.
