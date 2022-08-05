CAMAS VALLEY
Monday, Aug. 8
Camas Valley Fire Department Regular Board Meeting — 5 p.m., 142 Burma Road, Camas Valley. 541-671-3656.
DAYS CREEK
Monday, Aug. 8
Douglas County School District No. 15 Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., Days Creek Charter School Room 215, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway, Days Creek. 541-825-3296.
ELKTON
Thursday, Aug. 11
Elkton City Council Regular Meeting — 8:30 a.m., Elkton City Hall, 366 First St., Elkton. 541-584-2547.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Aug. 9
Myrtle Creek Park Commission Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chambers, 207 NW Pleasant St., Myrtle Creek. 541-863-6851.
RIDDLE
Monday, Aug. 8
Riddle City Council Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., Riddle City Hall Council Chambers, 647 First Ave., Riddle. Executive session to follow. coriddle647@gmail.com or 541-874-2571.
ROSEBURG
Monday, Aug. 8
Douglas County Emergency Medical Services Committee Public Meeting — 2 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Justice Building Room 103, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4289.
Umpqua Public Transportation District Board of Directors Meeting — 5:30 p.m., 3076 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Also available via Zoom at bit.ly/3zGTSVl. 541-671-3691.
Tuesday, Aug. 9
Douglas County Veterans Advisory Committee — 3 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Available virtually at ibm.co/3MKKXWw. 541-440-4219 or veterans@co.douglas.or.us.
Wednesday, Aug. 10
Roseburg Urban Sanitary Authority — 4 p.m., RUSA Board Room, 1297 NE Grandview Drive, Roseburg. Also available via Zoom; meeting info and agenda at rusa-or.org. 541-672-1551.
SUTHERLIN
Monday, Aug. 8
Sutherlin City Council Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave., Sutherlin. Also available virtually via bit.ly/3Spd1Cv. 541-459-2857.
WINSTON
Wednesday, Aug. 10
Winston Economic Development Committee Meeting — Noon, City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.
YONCALLA
Tuesday, Aug. 9
Yoncalla City Council Meeting — 6 p.m., 2640 Eagle Valley Road, Yoncalla. 541-849-2152.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.